Good Samaritan Hospital Association's Silent Auction

HEPA air scrubber/negative air machine is certified for use as both an air cleaner and negative air machine
Two airflow speeds, 600 and 1,200 CFM
Powered by a 0.8 HP, 4.9 Amp, 120V electric motor
One HEPA H13 filter
Disposable polyester pre-filter prior to HEPA filter for two-stage filtration
Serial Number: 20204300115
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
HEPA air scrubber/negative air machine is certified for use as both an air cleaner and negative air machine
Two airflow speeds, 600 and 1,200 CFM
Powered by a 0.8 HP, 4.9 Amp, 120V electric motor
One HEPA H13 filter
Disposable polyester pre-filter prior to HEPA filter for two-stage filtration
Serial Number: 20204300115
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table – 84” x 30”
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This durable and versatile 84" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This durable and versatile 84" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table – 96” x 30”
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This durable and versatile 96" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This durable and versatile 96" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table – 72” x 30”
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Designed for ultimate functionality and efficiency, this 72" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is perfect for commercial kitchens, restaurants, or industrial workspaces. Constructed from premium, rust-resistant stainless steel, it offers a spacious and durable work surface, while the integrated pull-out storage compartment provides convenient organization for tools, supplies, and equipment.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Designed for ultimate functionality and efficiency, this 72" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is perfect for commercial kitchens, restaurants, or industrial workspaces. Constructed from premium, rust-resistant stainless steel, it offers a spacious and durable work surface, while the integrated pull-out storage compartment provides convenient organization for tools, supplies, and equipment.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Stainless Steel Table with Built-In Sink
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This heavy-duty 96" x 30" commercial stainless steel table with a built-in sink is designed to offer both a durable workspace and efficient washing capabilities. Ideal for professional kitchens, food preparation areas, and industrial environments, this non-rolling table provides a secure and stable surface for tasks such as food prep, cleaning, and washing. Crafted from premium, rust-resistant stainless steel, it ensures longevity and easy maintenance for everyday use.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This heavy-duty 96" x 30" commercial stainless steel table with a built-in sink is designed to offer both a durable workspace and efficient washing capabilities. Ideal for professional kitchens, food preparation areas, and industrial environments, this non-rolling table provides a secure and stable surface for tasks such as food prep, cleaning, and washing. Crafted from premium, rust-resistant stainless steel, it ensures longevity and easy maintenance for everyday use.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Vulcan VC6GD-LP Liquid Propane Convection Oven
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cooking in your school kitchen or restaurant will be easier than ever with this VC6GD-LP single deck full size gas deep depth convection oven. This liquid propane unit offers a solid state thermostat with a 60 minute timer for simple, precise control of your cooking operations, and a wide temperature range from 150-500 degrees Fahrenheit to accommodate cooking a variety of different foods.
Two lights illuminate the porcelain enamel interior, which is both attractive and easy to clean at the end of a busy day. Five nickel plated Grab-n-Go racks fit into 11 different positions and accommodate full size pans in left to right or front to back orientation for ultimate interior customization. This also allows you to stagger the pan directions for better airflow and more even baking, minimizing the need to turn the pans midway through the baking process! One 1/2 hp two speed fan motor recirculates heated air for fast, even cooking, and the unit features an "oven cool" switch which is used for rapid cool down to increase efficiency and productivity at your establishment.
Two dual pane thermal glass windows encased by stainless steel door frames help reduce energy consumption and keep the outside glass from getting too hot. The doors are independently operated, so you can conserve energy by only opening one at a time to load and unload products. The stainless steel front, top, and sides ensure your unit is corrosion-resistant and built for long-lasting performance. 23 3/4" painted legs come standard. A liquid propane gas connection and a 120V electrical connection is required for operation.
Overall Dimensions:
Left to Right: 40 1/4"
Front to Back: 45 1/8"
Height: 54 3/4"
Interior Dimensions:
Left to Right: 29"
Front to Back: 26 1/8"
Height: 20"
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Cooking in your school kitchen or restaurant will be easier than ever with this VC6GD-LP single deck full size gas deep depth convection oven. This liquid propane unit offers a solid state thermostat with a 60 minute timer for simple, precise control of your cooking operations, and a wide temperature range from 150-500 degrees Fahrenheit to accommodate cooking a variety of different foods.
Two lights illuminate the porcelain enamel interior, which is both attractive and easy to clean at the end of a busy day. Five nickel plated Grab-n-Go racks fit into 11 different positions and accommodate full size pans in left to right or front to back orientation for ultimate interior customization. This also allows you to stagger the pan directions for better airflow and more even baking, minimizing the need to turn the pans midway through the baking process! One 1/2 hp two speed fan motor recirculates heated air for fast, even cooking, and the unit features an "oven cool" switch which is used for rapid cool down to increase efficiency and productivity at your establishment.
Two dual pane thermal glass windows encased by stainless steel door frames help reduce energy consumption and keep the outside glass from getting too hot. The doors are independently operated, so you can conserve energy by only opening one at a time to load and unload products. The stainless steel front, top, and sides ensure your unit is corrosion-resistant and built for long-lasting performance. 23 3/4" painted legs come standard. A liquid propane gas connection and a 120V electrical connection is required for operation.
Overall Dimensions:
Left to Right: 40 1/4"
Front to Back: 45 1/8"
Height: 54 3/4"
Interior Dimensions:
Left to Right: 29"
Front to Back: 26 1/8"
Height: 20"
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
True Stainless Steel Prep Table with Refrigerated Storage
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Optimize your kitchen space with the 60-1/4" (L) x 32" (W) Stainless Steel Prep Table, featuring a 56" (H) height and an integrated True Refrigeration storage unit. Designed for durability and ease of maintenance, this commercial-grade prep table offers a spacious work surface for food preparation while the refrigerated base ensures ingredients stay fresh and easily accessible. Built by True, a trusted name in foodservice equipment, this table is perfect for busy kitchens, catering operations, and foodservice environments, enhancing both workflow and efficiency.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Optimize your kitchen space with the 60-1/4" (L) x 32" (W) Stainless Steel Prep Table, featuring a 56" (H) height and an integrated True Refrigeration storage unit. Designed for durability and ease of maintenance, this commercial-grade prep table offers a spacious work surface for food preparation while the refrigerated base ensures ingredients stay fresh and easily accessible. Built by True, a trusted name in foodservice equipment, this table is perfect for busy kitchens, catering operations, and foodservice environments, enhancing both workflow and efficiency.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table with Storage
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Boost your kitchen’s functionality with this Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table, offering a generous 46 1/4” length and 28” width for ample workspace. Constructed from durable stainless steel, this table is built to withstand heavy use while providing a strong, easy-to-clean surface. Equipped with convenient built-in storage, it helps you keep your kitchen organized and efficient. The rolling design allows for effortless mobility, making it ideal for busy kitchens, catering operations, and foodservice environments where flexibility is essential. This versatile table combines practicality with strength for long-lasting performance.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Boost your kitchen’s functionality with this Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table, offering a generous 46 1/4” length and 28” width for ample workspace. Constructed from durable stainless steel, this table is built to withstand heavy use while providing a strong, easy-to-clean surface. Equipped with convenient built-in storage, it helps you keep your kitchen organized and efficient. The rolling design allows for effortless mobility, making it ideal for busy kitchens, catering operations, and foodservice environments where flexibility is essential. This versatile table combines practicality with strength for long-lasting performance.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Vulcan G36L Natural Gas 6-Burner Stove/Range with Oven
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Vulcan 6-Burner Stove/Range with Oven
Model: G36L
Natural Gas
Size: 36"W x 34"D x 57"H
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Vulcan 6-Burner Stove/Range with Oven
Model: G36L
Natural Gas
Size: 36"W x 34"D x 57"H
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table – 48” x 30”
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This durable and versatile 48" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This durable and versatile 48" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Table – 60” x 30”
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This durable and versatile 60" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This durable and versatile 60" x 30" stainless steel rolling table is designed to enhance efficiency and organization in any professional kitchen or workspace. Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, it provides a sturdy, easy-to-clean surface ideal for food prep, assembly, and more. The table features a spacious work area, offering ample room for various tasks.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
True TS-72F-HC 78 3/8" TS Series Freezer
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
True TS-72F-HC 78 3/8" TS Series Three Section Reach In Freezer, (3) Left/Right Hinge Solid Doors, 115v
For durability and dent resistance, the True TS-72F-HC three-section reach-in freezer's exterior front, sides, doors, and interior liner and floor are made of stainless steel, while the freezer's back is made of GalFan-coated steel to resist corrosion. In the cabinet, nine PVC-coated wire shelves are adjustable in 1⁄2-inch increments. Its three doors are self-closing to trap cold air inside, and their 12-inch-long handles are recessed, so they do not take up aisle space.
To retain cold air, the entire cabinet structure is insulated with foamed-in-place polyurethane, and its self-contained, capillary tube refrigeration system uses eco-friendly R290 hydrocarbon refrigerant to keep temperatures cool. An extra-large evaporator coil is balanced with a high-horsepower condenser to maintain the temperature of the True TS-72F-HC three-section freezer at -10 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can hold open food products. The compressor fan motor in this unit blows in reverse for 20 seconds when it starts up, attempting to eliminate any collected dust or debris on the condenser coil. This mechanism improves refrigeration system efficiency, reduces energy use, and keeps the storage temperatures as cold and consistent as possible. This reversing fan feature extends the lifespan of the unit, but it doesn't eliminate the need for routine preventative maintenance.
Product Details
9 PVC-coated wire shelves come with 4 chrome-plated shelf clips per shelf
Safety-shielded LED lights enhance interior visibility
Rocker switch above doors controls interior lighting
Interior liner and floor are made of stainless steel to provide strength and simplify cleaning
Stainless steel exterior front, sides, and doors are durable and rust resistant
Unit's back is made of GalFan-coated steel for corrosion resistance
Cabinet is insulated with foamed-in-place polyurethane, adding structure and retaining cold air
Doors have 12-in.-long recessed handles
Self-closing doors keep cold air in the cabinet
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
True TS-72F-HC 78 3/8" TS Series Three Section Reach In Freezer, (3) Left/Right Hinge Solid Doors, 115v
For durability and dent resistance, the True TS-72F-HC three-section reach-in freezer's exterior front, sides, doors, and interior liner and floor are made of stainless steel, while the freezer's back is made of GalFan-coated steel to resist corrosion. In the cabinet, nine PVC-coated wire shelves are adjustable in 1⁄2-inch increments. Its three doors are self-closing to trap cold air inside, and their 12-inch-long handles are recessed, so they do not take up aisle space.
To retain cold air, the entire cabinet structure is insulated with foamed-in-place polyurethane, and its self-contained, capillary tube refrigeration system uses eco-friendly R290 hydrocarbon refrigerant to keep temperatures cool. An extra-large evaporator coil is balanced with a high-horsepower condenser to maintain the temperature of the True TS-72F-HC three-section freezer at -10 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can hold open food products. The compressor fan motor in this unit blows in reverse for 20 seconds when it starts up, attempting to eliminate any collected dust or debris on the condenser coil. This mechanism improves refrigeration system efficiency, reduces energy use, and keeps the storage temperatures as cold and consistent as possible. This reversing fan feature extends the lifespan of the unit, but it doesn't eliminate the need for routine preventative maintenance.
Product Details
9 PVC-coated wire shelves come with 4 chrome-plated shelf clips per shelf
Safety-shielded LED lights enhance interior visibility
Rocker switch above doors controls interior lighting
Interior liner and floor are made of stainless steel to provide strength and simplify cleaning
Stainless steel exterior front, sides, and doors are durable and rust resistant
Unit's back is made of GalFan-coated steel for corrosion resistance
Cabinet is insulated with foamed-in-place polyurethane, adding structure and retaining cold air
Doors have 12-in.-long recessed handles
Self-closing doors keep cold air in the cabinet
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Pepsi Refrigerator With Glass Door For Beverage Display
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Showcase your beverages with this used Pepsi Refrigerator, featuring a sleek glass door for easy visibility and a stylish display. The unit is in excellent working condition and offers reliable refrigeration for your beverages, making it ideal for retail settings, convenience stores, or foodservice establishments. Its spacious interior provides ample storage for cans, bottles, or other beverages, while the glass door allows customers to easily view the selection. With its durable construction and well-maintained condition, this refrigerator is a great choice for anyone looking to add efficient beverage storage to their space.
Used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Showcase your beverages with this used Pepsi Refrigerator, featuring a sleek glass door for easy visibility and a stylish display. The unit is in excellent working condition and offers reliable refrigeration for your beverages, making it ideal for retail settings, convenience stores, or foodservice establishments. Its spacious interior provides ample storage for cans, bottles, or other beverages, while the glass door allows customers to easily view the selection. With its durable construction and well-maintained condition, this refrigerator is a great choice for anyone looking to add efficient beverage storage to their space.
Used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Up and Down Lift Chair – Beige
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Used up and down lift chair in beige, in good condition and fully functional. Provides easy mobility and comfort, ideal for those with limited mobility. Perfect for any living space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Used up and down lift chair in beige, in good condition and fully functional. Provides easy mobility and comfort, ideal for those with limited mobility. Perfect for any living space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Up and Down Lift Chair – Grey
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Used up and down lift chair in grey, in good condition and fully functional. Provides easy mobility and comfort, ideal for those with limited mobility. Perfect for any living space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Used up and down lift chair in grey, in good condition and fully functional. Provides easy mobility and comfort, ideal for those with limited mobility. Perfect for any living space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Up and Down Lift Chair – Grey
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Used up and down lift chair in grey, in good condition and fully functional. Provides easy mobility and comfort, ideal for those with limited mobility. Perfect for any living space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Used up and down lift chair in grey, in good condition and fully functional. Provides easy mobility and comfort, ideal for those with limited mobility. Perfect for any living space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Husqvarna A600 Air Scrubber
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Husqvarna A600 features a slim profile and lightweight design. The A600 operates at two speeds: 300 and 600 CFM. It also includes a hospital-grade HEPA filter that is rated at 99.99% efficiency at 0.3 microns.
Unlike bulky air scrubbers that can be difficult to maneuver and take up a lot of space on the truck and at the job site, the Husqvarna A600 features a slim profile and lightweight design. It measures just 15” x 17” x 17”, weighs just 41 lbs.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
The Husqvarna A600 features a slim profile and lightweight design. The A600 operates at two speeds: 300 and 600 CFM. It also includes a hospital-grade HEPA filter that is rated at 99.99% efficiency at 0.3 microns.
Unlike bulky air scrubbers that can be difficult to maneuver and take up a lot of space on the truck and at the job site, the Husqvarna A600 features a slim profile and lightweight design. It measures just 15” x 17” x 17”, weighs just 41 lbs.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Open Front Aluminum Shelter
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This used open-front aluminum shelter is perfect for a variety of outdoor uses, including livestock housing, equipment storage, or as a general-purpose outdoor shelter. Constructed with a durable, rust-resistant aluminum frame, this shelter is built to withstand the elements while offering easy access and ventilation.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This used open-front aluminum shelter is perfect for a variety of outdoor uses, including livestock housing, equipment storage, or as a general-purpose outdoor shelter. Constructed with a durable, rust-resistant aluminum frame, this shelter is built to withstand the elements while offering easy access and ventilation.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Conference Table
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Up for auction is a high-quality wood conference table, perfect for any office, meeting room, or boardroom. Measuring 8 feet long by 4 feet wide, this table offers a spacious surface ideal for meetings, presentations, and collaborative work.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Up for auction is a high-quality wood conference table, perfect for any office, meeting room, or boardroom. Measuring 8 feet long by 4 feet wide, this table offers a spacious surface ideal for meetings, presentations, and collaborative work.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Spectra GE Range
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Spectra GE Electric Range features a four-burner stove and a spacious oven. This reliable and well-maintained appliance offers even cooking performance and user-friendly controls, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Perfect for daily cooking needs. Model Number: J BP24B0B4AD.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Spectra GE Electric Range features a four-burner stove and a spacious oven. This reliable and well-maintained appliance offers even cooking performance and user-friendly controls, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Perfect for daily cooking needs. Model Number: J BP24B0B4AD.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Gibson Fridge
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Gibson Refrigerator features a top freezer and offers a spacious interior for all your food storage needs. The fridge is in excellent working condition and provides efficient cooling with plenty of room for fresh items and frozen goods.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This Gibson Refrigerator features a top freezer and offers a spacious interior for all your food storage needs. The fridge is in excellent working condition and provides efficient cooling with plenty of room for fresh items and frozen goods.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Dumbbell Set with Rack
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dumbbell sets 25s, 25s, 35s, 40s, 45s, 60s, and 85s and 2 shelf rack that is 52inch wide.
This dumbbell set with rack provides everything you need for strength training, offering a complete range of dumbbells and a sturdy rack to keep them organized. Perfect for anyone looking to build muscle and add variety to their workout routine.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Dumbbell sets 25s, 25s, 35s, 40s, 45s, 60s, and 85s and 2 shelf rack that is 52inch wide.
This dumbbell set with rack provides everything you need for strength training, offering a complete range of dumbbells and a sturdy rack to keep them organized. Perfect for anyone looking to build muscle and add variety to their workout routine.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
5 Tier Locker
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 5-tier locker provides secure and organized storage in a compact design, ideal for offices, gyms, schools, or any environment where efficient storage is needed. With multiple compartments, it helps keep personal items or equipment neatly arranged and easily accessible.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This 5-tier locker provides secure and organized storage in a compact design, ideal for offices, gyms, schools, or any environment where efficient storage is needed. With multiple compartments, it helps keep personal items or equipment neatly arranged and easily accessible.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Accordion Gates
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This listing is for a set of 2 accordion gates, each measuring 12 feet in length when fully extended and standing 6 feet tall. These gates are perfect for securing entrances, doorways, or larger spaces and come with locks and keys for added security and convenience.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This listing is for a set of 2 accordion gates, each measuring 12 feet in length when fully extended and standing 6 feet tall. These gates are perfect for securing entrances, doorways, or larger spaces and come with locks and keys for added security and convenience.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Folding Conference Tables
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This listing is for a set of 7 folding conference tables, each measuring 70 inches long by 24 inches wide. These tables offer a practical and space-efficient solution for meetings, conferences, or events. The foldable design makes them easy to store and move, ideal for offices, event spaces, or multipurpose rooms.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This listing is for a set of 7 folding conference tables, each measuring 70 inches long by 24 inches wide. These tables offer a practical and space-efficient solution for meetings, conferences, or events. The foldable design makes them easy to store and move, ideal for offices, event spaces, or multipurpose rooms.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Nustep
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The NuStep Recumbent Stepper provides a low-impact, full-body workout, making it an excellent choice for those looking to improve cardiovascular health, strength, and mobility. Designed for comfort and ease of use, the NuStep offers a smooth, controlled motion that minimizes joint strain, ideal for individuals of all fitness levels or those recovering from injury.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
The NuStep Recumbent Stepper provides a low-impact, full-body workout, making it an excellent choice for those looking to improve cardiovascular health, strength, and mobility. Designed for comfort and ease of use, the NuStep offers a smooth, controlled motion that minimizes joint strain, ideal for individuals of all fitness levels or those recovering from injury.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Tappan Stove with Oven
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Tappan stove with oven is a high-quality appliance offering reliable cooking performance. It features a spacious oven with multiple cooking settings, ideal for baking, broiling, and roasting. The stove includes (number of burners) burners, providing ample space for multiple pots and pans at once.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This Tappan stove with oven is a high-quality appliance offering reliable cooking performance. It features a spacious oven with multiple cooking settings, ideal for baking, broiling, and roasting. The stove includes (number of burners) burners, providing ample space for multiple pots and pans at once.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Gibson Fridge
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Gibson Refrigerator features a top freezer and offers a spacious interior for all your food storage needs. The fridge is in excellent working condition and provides efficient cooling with plenty of room for fresh items and frozen goods.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This Gibson Refrigerator features a top freezer and offers a spacious interior for all your food storage needs. The fridge is in excellent working condition and provides efficient cooling with plenty of room for fresh items and frozen goods.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Commercial Juice Dispenser
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This commercial juice dispenser is perfect for serving refreshing apple and cocktail cranberry juices in high-traffic settings like cafes, restaurants, or events. It’s designed to handle large volumes and maintain the freshness and temperature of both juices for optimal serving.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This commercial juice dispenser is perfect for serving refreshing apple and cocktail cranberry juices in high-traffic settings like cafes, restaurants, or events. It’s designed to handle large volumes and maintain the freshness and temperature of both juices for optimal serving.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Upright Freezer
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This upright freezer is perfect for maximizing storage space in any home or commercial kitchen. With a sleek, space-saving design, it offers convenient vertical storage, allowing easy access to frozen items. Whether you're stocking up on frozen foods, meats, or ice cream, this freezer provides reliable performance and efficient use of space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This upright freezer is perfect for maximizing storage space in any home or commercial kitchen. With a sleek, space-saving design, it offers convenient vertical storage, allowing easy access to frozen items. Whether you're stocking up on frozen foods, meats, or ice cream, this freezer provides reliable performance and efficient use of space.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Upright Fridge
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This upright refrigerator offers a sleek and space-efficient design, making it ideal for homes, offices, or commercial kitchens. With plenty of storage space and easy-to-access shelving, this fridge ensures that your groceries and perishable items stay fresh and organized. Perfect for everyday use, it combines practicality with a modern look.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This upright refrigerator offers a sleek and space-efficient design, making it ideal for homes, offices, or commercial kitchens. With plenty of storage space and easy-to-access shelving, this fridge ensures that your groceries and perishable items stay fresh and organized. Perfect for everyday use, it combines practicality with a modern look.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Antique Solid Buffet
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This stunning antique solid buffet is a timeless piece, blending classic craftsmanship with elegant design. Made from durable wood, this buffet features intricate detailing and a rich finish, showcasing its quality and age. Perfect for use in dining rooms, kitchens, or as a statement piece in any home, it offers both functionality and a touch of vintage charm.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This stunning antique solid buffet is a timeless piece, blending classic craftsmanship with elegant design. Made from durable wood, this buffet features intricate detailing and a rich finish, showcasing its quality and age. Perfect for use in dining rooms, kitchens, or as a statement piece in any home, it offers both functionality and a touch of vintage charm.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Gibson Fridge
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Gibson Refrigerator features a top freezer and offers a spacious interior for all your food storage needs. The fridge is in excellent working condition and provides efficient cooling with plenty of room for fresh items and frozen goods.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
This Gibson Refrigerator features a top freezer and offers a spacious interior for all your food storage needs. The fridge is in excellent working condition and provides efficient cooling with plenty of room for fresh items and frozen goods.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Whirl Pool
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
36-gallon with agitator to circulate water.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
36-gallon with agitator to circulate water.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
High Low Tilt Table
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Max height 38 low height 26 tile from horizontal to 90 degrees vertical. Some tears in Upholstery.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Max height 38 low height 26 tile from horizontal to 90 degrees vertical. Some tears in Upholstery.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Schwinn Assault Bike
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Schwinn Assault Bike is a top-of-the-line air resistance bike designed for high-intensity workouts. Ideal for home gyms, fitness studios, or commercial use, this bike offers a full-body workout with its unique combination of upper and lower body movement. Whether you're looking to improve endurance, burn calories, or boost strength, the Schwinn Assault Bike delivers a powerful, low-impact cardio workout.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
The Schwinn Assault Bike is a top-of-the-line air resistance bike designed for high-intensity workouts. Ideal for home gyms, fitness studios, or commercial use, this bike offers a full-body workout with its unique combination of upper and lower body movement. Whether you're looking to improve endurance, burn calories, or boost strength, the Schwinn Assault Bike delivers a powerful, low-impact cardio workout.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
MedLine Comfortex Plus Mobile Recliner
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The recliner is designed specifically for post-acute care, crafted with comfort, safety, and convenience in mind for both patients and caregivers. This chair can recline in three different positions with its safe retractable lock bar securing it into the desired position. The steel frame is built for years of rigorous use, with arm guards to protect the armrest upholstery. The recliner’s lockable wheels allow for easy, safe patient transport.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
The recliner is designed specifically for post-acute care, crafted with comfort, safety, and convenience in mind for both patients and caregivers. This chair can recline in three different positions with its safe retractable lock bar securing it into the desired position. The steel frame is built for years of rigorous use, with arm guards to protect the armrest upholstery. The recliner’s lockable wheels allow for easy, safe patient transport.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Parallel Bars
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These parallel bars are designed for strength training and bodyweight exercises, making them ideal for home gyms, fitness studios, or commercial use. Perfect for a range of exercises including dips, push-ups, and other upper body workouts, these bars help build strength, improve stability, and enhance muscle tone.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
These parallel bars are designed for strength training and bodyweight exercises, making them ideal for home gyms, fitness studios, or commercial use. Perfect for a range of exercises including dips, push-ups, and other upper body workouts, these bars help build strength, improve stability, and enhance muscle tone.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Electric Dynatronics High/Low Mat Table
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tri Fold High Low electric adjust able table. Top is 24" by 80 inches. New upholstery 2024.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.
Tri Fold High Low electric adjust able table. Top is 24" by 80 inches. New upholstery 2024.
This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.