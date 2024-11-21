Good Samaritan Hospital Association's Silent Auction

Cooking in your school kitchen or restaurant will be easier than ever with this VC6GD-LP single deck full size gas deep depth convection oven. This liquid propane unit offers a solid state thermostat with a 60 minute timer for simple, precise control of your cooking operations, and a wide temperature range from 150-500 degrees Fahrenheit to accommodate cooking a variety of different foods. Two lights illuminate the porcelain enamel interior, which is both attractive and easy to clean at the end of a busy day. Five nickel plated Grab-n-Go racks fit into 11 different positions and accommodate full size pans in left to right or front to back orientation for ultimate interior customization. This also allows you to stagger the pan directions for better airflow and more even baking, minimizing the need to turn the pans midway through the baking process! One 1/2 hp two speed fan motor recirculates heated air for fast, even cooking, and the unit features an "oven cool" switch which is used for rapid cool down to increase efficiency and productivity at your establishment. Two dual pane thermal glass windows encased by stainless steel door frames help reduce energy consumption and keep the outside glass from getting too hot. The doors are independently operated, so you can conserve energy by only opening one at a time to load and unload products. The stainless steel front, top, and sides ensure your unit is corrosion-resistant and built for long-lasting performance. 23 3/4" painted legs come standard. A liquid propane gas connection and a 120V electrical connection is required for operation. Overall Dimensions: Left to Right: 40 1/4" Front to Back: 45 1/8" Height: 54 3/4" Interior Dimensions: Left to Right: 29" Front to Back: 26 1/8" Height: 20" This item is used and in working condition. Sold as is.

