Good Scout Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Includes Golf and Dinner.
One foursome, with golf cart.
One foursome, with golf cart.
Signage at tee box or the green.
Two foursomes, with golf carts.
Signage at tee box or the green.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Two foursomes, with golf carts.
Recognition on our event banners and program.
Two foursomes, with golf carts.
MC recognition during the event.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Recognition on our event banners and program.
Two foursomes, with golf carts.
MC recognition during the event.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Recognition on our event banners and program.
Special mention in any media coverage.
Signage at tee box or the green.
$
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