Allegheny Highlands Council

Hosted by

Allegheny Highlands Council

About this event

Good Scout Golf Tournament 2026

146 Pennhills Dr

Bradford, PA 16701, USA

Individual Golfer
$150

Includes Golf and Dinner.

Dinner Only
$50
Star Scout Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome, with golf cart.

Life Scout Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome, with golf cart.

Signage at tee box or the green.

Eagle Scout Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two foursomes, with golf carts.

Signage at tee box or the green.

Recognition on our website and social media.

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two foursomes, with golf carts.

Recognition on our event banners and program.

Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two foursomes, with golf carts.

MC recognition during the event.

Recognition on our website and social media.

Recognition on our event banners and program.

Distinguished Eagle Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two foursomes, with golf carts.

MC recognition during the event.

Recognition on our website and social media.

Recognition on our event banners and program.

Special mention in any media coverage.

Signage at tee box or the green.

Add a donation for Allegheny Highlands Council

$

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