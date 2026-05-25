Good Scout Golf Tournament - SEPT 2026

About this event
Includes Golf and Lunch.
One foursome, with golf cart.
Signage at a hole.
One foursome, with golf cart.
Signage at a hole and on the green.
One foursome, with golf cart.
Signage at a hole, on the green, and on a golf cart.
Social media recognition.
Logo on all signage at lunch.
Two foursomes, with two golf carts.
Signage at a hole, on the green, and on a golf cart.
Social media recognition.
Logo on the event banner.
$
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