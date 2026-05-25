Allegheny Highlands Council

Hosted by

Allegheny Highlands Council

About this event

Good Scout Golf Tournament - SEPT 2026

4335 Dean School Rd

Falconer, NY 14733, USA

Individual Golfer
$85

Includes Golf and Lunch.

Bronze Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome, with golf cart.

Signage at a hole.

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome, with golf cart.

Signage at a hole and on the green.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome, with golf cart.

Signage at a hole, on the green, and on a golf cart.

Social media recognition.

Logo on all signage at lunch.

Tournament Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two foursomes, with two golf carts.

Signage at a hole, on the green, and on a golf cart.

Social media recognition.

Logo on the event banner.

Add a donation for Allegheny Highlands Council

$

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