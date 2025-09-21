Good Vibe Guarana- Brazilian Pop Rock Nostalgia Show

We will likely SELL OUT before the show. But we will save about 10-15 tickets to avoid sending people home. But we highly encourage to get your entrance in advance. Space is limited.



Good Vibe Guaraná – Live Show!

Doors: 8pm

Show: 8:30-11pm



Dance, sing, and relive the best of Brazil’s 90’s & 2000’s Pop Rock! From Kid Abelha and Legião Urbana to Raimundos, Paralamas, Cidade Negra and beyond—Good Vibe Guaraná brings the classics that shaped a generation.

Don’t miss this night of pure energy, nostalgia, and good vibes!