Brazilian Music Colorado

Good Vibe Guarana- Brazilian Pop Rock Nostalgia Show

5505 W 20th Ave suite 200

Denver, CO 80214, USA

$20

Good Vibe Guaraná – Live Show! 

Doors: 8pm

Show: 8:30-11pm

Dance, sing, and relive the best of Brazil’s 90’s & 2000’s Pop Rock! From Kid Abelha and Legião Urbana to Raimundos, Paralamas, Cidade Negra and beyond—Good Vibe Guaraná brings the classics that shaped a generation.
Don’t miss this night of pure energy, nostalgia, and good vibes!

$25

We will likely SELL OUT before the show. But we will save about 10-15 tickets to avoid sending people home. But we highly encourage to get your entrance in advance. Space is limited.

