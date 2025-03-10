GOOD VIBES Music and Wellness Festival Fundraiser 2025

1200 Fox Point Farms Lane

Encinitas, CA 92024, USA

General Admission: Minors 17 years and under
$20
This ticket must be purchased by an adult and grants a child under 18 access to the Good Vibes Festival. Age verification at the door.
Day Of Green General Admission (18 and older)
$100
This ticket grants you access to the Good Vibes Festival.
Day Of Red VIP Admission *21 and up only
$175
This ticket grants you: - Entrance via VIP line to the Good Vibes Festival -1 Beer and Good Vibes Glass - Access to the RED VIP area *21 and up only
Day Of Gold VIP Admission *21 and up only
$275
This ticket grants you: -Entrance via VIP line to the Good Vibes Festival -2 Signature cocktails and Good Vibes Glass -Tray pass appetizers -Access to Gold VIP Lounge at Haven and all VIP areas *21 and up only
