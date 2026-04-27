Saturday Night Paint 🎨 Sip Cocktails 🍹 & Selfies 📸

🚪 General Admission (Door Price) will be

$40 per person

📅 Get your ticket before May 9, 2026 (if space permits)

🚨 Limited availability — first come, first served





Good Vibes Only: Paint & Sip Relaxation Night 💫

We are BACK by HIGH DEMAND after a SOLD OUT experience 🔥

Join us for a relaxing, creative night designed to help you unwind, connect, and enjoy pure good energy at Ohio Selfie World Studio.

✨ What’s included:

🎨 Free Hand paint & sip experience

🍷 Complimentary drink or beverage

🧘🏽‍♀️ Relaxing, stress-free creative atmosphere

📸 Unlimited selfie photo opportunities

🎶 Music + good vibes all night

No experience needed — just bring your energy and enjoy the flow.





🚨 LIMITED CAPACITY EVENT

To keep the experience intimate and enjoyable, space is limited.

Food & Cocktails are extra $$



