Ohio Selfie World Foundation

Hosted by

Ohio Selfie World Foundation

About this event

Saturday Night Paint 🎨 Sip Cocktails 🍹 & Selfies 📸

4603 Pearl Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109, USA

🚪 General Admission (Online Price) $30 per person
$30

🚪 General Admission (Door Price) will be

$40 per person
📅 Get your ticket before May 9, 2026 (if space permits)
🚨 Limited availability — first come, first served


Good Vibes Only: Paint & Sip Relaxation Night 💫

We are BACK by HIGH DEMAND after a SOLD OUT experience 🔥

Join us for a relaxing, creative night designed to help you unwind, connect, and enjoy pure good energy at Ohio Selfie World Studio.

✨ What’s included:
🎨 Free Hand paint & sip experience
🍷 Complimentary drink or beverage
🧘🏽‍♀️ Relaxing, stress-free creative atmosphere
📸 Unlimited selfie photo opportunities
🎶 Music + good vibes all night

No experience needed — just bring your energy and enjoy the flow.


🚨 LIMITED CAPACITY EVENT
To keep the experience intimate and enjoyable, space is limited.

Food & Cocktails are extra $$


Group of (6) Discount Package Save $40
$140

Admission for 6 guests saving $40 as a group

Add a donation for Ohio Selfie World Foundation

$

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