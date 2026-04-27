Saturday Night Paint 🎨 Sip Cocktails 🍹 & Selfies 📸

About this event
🚪 General Admission (Door Price) will be
$40 per person
📅 Get your ticket before May 9, 2026 (if space permits)
🚨 Limited availability — first come, first served
Good Vibes Only: Paint & Sip Relaxation Night 💫
We are BACK by HIGH DEMAND after a SOLD OUT experience 🔥
Join us for a relaxing, creative night designed to help you unwind, connect, and enjoy pure good energy at Ohio Selfie World Studio.
✨ What’s included:
🎨 Free Hand paint & sip experience
🍷 Complimentary drink or beverage
🧘🏽♀️ Relaxing, stress-free creative atmosphere
📸 Unlimited selfie photo opportunities
🎶 Music + good vibes all night
No experience needed — just bring your energy and enjoy the flow.
🚨 LIMITED CAPACITY EVENT
To keep the experience intimate and enjoyable, space is limited.
Food & Cocktails are extra $$
Admission for 6 guests saving $40 as a group
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!