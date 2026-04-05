United Way Of Hood County Inc

Hosted by

United Way Of Hood County Inc

About this event

Good4Hood: Better Together BBQ — Benefiting United Way of Hood County Vandalism Fundraiser

600 W Bridge St

Granbury, TX 76048, USA

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, sides and a drink
$15

Feed yourself, fund Hood County. One BBQ plate at the event.

Friend of Hood
$25

Recognition on supporter board at the event ·

Social media community shoutout ·

Your $25 feeds a neighbor.

Neighbor tier
$50

Includes 1 BBQ plate ·

Name on event materials ·

Social media community shoutout.

Frontier Booth
$50

Flat booth fee + 10% of day-of sales donated to United Way via end-of-

day envelope ·

10-ft by 10 ft space at the event ·

2 BBQ plates ·

Name on event materials and social

media.

Perfect for makers, boutiques, and cottage vendors.

Trailhead Booth
$100

Flat booth fee ·

10-ft by 10 ft space at the event ·

2 BBQ plates · Name on event materials and social media. Perfect for service businesses, realtors, lenders, and nonprofits. No products required.

Opera House
$100

Includes 2 BBQ plates ·

Name on event signage and printed materials ·

Social media recognition ·

Campaign page listing.

Courthouse Level
$250

Includes 5 BBQ plates ·

Logo on event signage ·

Social media recognition post ·

Listed prominently on the campaign page.

Brazos Level
$500

Includes 10 BBQ plates ·

Logo on all flyers and social media ·

Dedicated event booth ·

Stage recognition throughout the event ·


Dedicated social media spotlight post.

Add a donation for United Way Of Hood County Inc

$

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