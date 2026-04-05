Good4Hood: Better Together BBQ — Benefiting United Way of Hood County Vandalism Fundraiser

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About this event
Feed yourself, fund Hood County. One BBQ plate at the event.
Recognition on supporter board at the event ·
Social media community shoutout ·
Your $25 feeds a neighbor.
Includes 1 BBQ plate ·
Name on event materials ·
Social media community shoutout.
Flat booth fee + 10% of day-of sales donated to United Way via end-of-
day envelope ·
10-ft by 10 ft space at the event ·
2 BBQ plates ·
Name on event materials and social
media.
Perfect for makers, boutiques, and cottage vendors.
Flat booth fee ·
10-ft by 10 ft space at the event ·
2 BBQ plates · Name on event materials and social media. Perfect for service businesses, realtors, lenders, and nonprofits. No products required.
Includes 2 BBQ plates ·
Name on event signage and printed materials ·
Social media recognition ·
Campaign page listing.
Includes 5 BBQ plates ·
Logo on event signage ·
Social media recognition post ·
Listed prominently on the campaign page.
Includes 10 BBQ plates ·
Logo on all flyers and social media ·
Dedicated event booth ·
Stage recognition throughout the event ·
Dedicated social media spotlight post.
$
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