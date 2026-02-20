Goodbye Castle Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Kat Smith, mom of a kindergartner, artist, vendor at many local shows including the Philadelphia Flower Show and our own Jenkintown Arts Fest. Info about her company above, piece is called "The Eighty-eight Butterfly" Callicore Cynosura "The Blue-banded Numerwing" Callicore hystaspes
Retail Value: $145
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of fantastic community theatre with two tickets to JMT's April production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Friday April 17th at 8:00pm. In addition, a set of 6 souvenir drinking glasses commemorating some of Jenkintown Music Theatre's past performances is included.
Retail Value: $160
Starting bid
An incredible grab bag from the Moravian Pottery & Tile Works museum.
- a beautiful Drake mosaic
- 4 handmade tiles: a tree, a drake, a RED heart, and a BLUE heart
- Tile Works coloring book
- Tile Works children's book
- Silva Vocat tote bag
Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
Let Aimee Alven, JES mom and HSa Treasurer, capture your family with a personalized cross-stitch portrait. This is the perfect unique gift for a birthday, wedding, anniversary, holiday, retirement, graduation, or any special occasion!
Each portrait will be hand-stitched on white 14 count Aida fabric, using DMC floss, and framed in a 4”-6” hoop or frame depending on the number of characters – stitch can include up to 6 people or pets.
Winner will be asked to provide Aimee with:
1. A few current photos of the persons or pets to be stitched.
2. Any special clothing or color requests - the more detail, the better!
3. Hair color & styles.
4. Name/Date/Quote to be stitched.
Aimee will contact you with any questions and will arrange to get your stitch to you. Please allow at least 1 month for completion after details are confirmed.
Starting bid
A 3 class pack for Upper Dublin, $25 retail credit, and studio socks! Pure Barre's innovative technique improves strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. Our certified teachers will guide you through our four unique class formats inspired by yoga, Pilates, and ballet. Each class features musically-driven choreography for a fresh and effective full-body workout that benefits clients at every fitness level, and protects your joints from injury while you strengthen and tone your entire body. A 150 value
Starting bid
"Phillies Merch Grab Bag"
-2 XL T-shirts
-30 oz Insulated Tumbler
-2 Adjustable Caps
-Set of 4 Leather Coasters with Phillies Logo
-Cooling Headbandand ***^pair of tickets to (almost) any regular season game!
Retail value:$250
Starting bid
If you love Wawa then this basket is for you! Filled with 2 Wawa branded t-shirts, insulated lunch bag, cooler, travel tumblers, coupons for a free shorti hoagie, self serve hot beverage, 16oz tea or fruit drink, and a $100 gift card!!
Retail value: $150
Starting bid
Stainless Steel Waterbottle
Youth M Color Day Tshirt
Youth L Jenkintown Drakes Tshirt
Adult L Color Day Pocket Tee
Adult 2xl Lucky Duck Tee
Youth M Crew sweatshirt
Laptop Cover
Large Flag
Fleece Drakes Scarf
Jenkintown Drawstring bag
J Patch
Jenk car magnet
Jenkintown Koozie
J card holder
J Socks
Jenkintown Sticker
Retail value: $200
Starting bid
Stainless Steel Waterbottle
Youth M Color Day Tshirt
Youth XL Jenkintown Drakes Tshirt
Adult L Color Day Pocket Tee
Adult XL Lucky Duck Tee
Youth M Crew sweatshirt
Laptop cover
Large flag
Fleece Drakes Scarf
Drakes Drawstring Bag
J Patch
Jenk car magnet
Jenkintown Koozie
J card holder
J Socks
Jenkintown Sticker
Retail value: $200
Starting bid
Show how you DOOP! Signed team jersey and swag pack!
Retail value $125
Starting bid
Get ready to dive into summer with a Manorlu Basket! A quack sweatshirt to show your pride, 2 guest passes, and $100 off any membership!
Starting bid
Show your Philadelphia Phillies some love and how big of a fan you are! Framed newspaper from their World Series Championship Victory! Included is a special edition Sports Illustrated.
Starting bid
Show your Philadelphia Phillies some love and how big of a fan you are! Framed newspaper from their World Series Championship Victory!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Skip the cooking and take the night off with Shake Shack, Chipotle, and Wegman's gift certificates!
Retail value $200
Starting bid
Want to spruce up your home? Need help picking paint or furniture lay out? Huntings Mercantile design consult will take the guesswork out of making your home SHINE! Retail value 165
Starting bid
Alex Rodriguez is the Web Content Manager at OncoLink - a University of Pennsylvania website that provides education for cancer patients and their loved ones. During his free time, Alex learned that he really enjoys art - more specifically painting. He has a variety of works and has been a vendor at many NJ craft and art fairs.
Retail Value $75
Starting bid
Alex Rodriguez is the Web Content Manager at OncoLink - a University of Pennsylvania website that provides education for cancer patients and their loved ones. During his free time, Alex learned that he really enjoys art - more specifically painting. He has a variety of works and has been a vendor at many NJ craft and art fairs.
Starting bid
Gift cards to Glenside local businesses! Take a trip into Glenside and enjoy pastries from Daryl's (1 dozen donuts), Pentatonic wind chimes from Primex ($195), gift certificates from Humpty's Dumplings ($25 gc sweatshirt and bag retail $70), O'Neills market ($25), CJ's Sweets ($30), and GP candles ($25).
Starting bid
Join local Jenkintown trainer Rachel Holt-Biles for 3 personalized 1-1 sessions. This women only private training here in Jenkintown will help you get active and ready for summer! Retail value $120
Starting bid
Get pampered at Clover Nails in Jenkintown!
Retail value: $50
Starting bid
If your kiddo enjoys all JYA has to offer this lovely basket full of JYA swag (5 hats, 3 baseballs, JA shirt ,cooler, socks, quickball bat and balls), includes a voucher for one season of intramural soccer, quickball, softball, or baseball. (excludes travel teams)
Retail value $320
Starting bid
Gearing up to enter the workforce? Professional headshots and a one on one resume work up will get you HIRED!
This 60-minute personalized resume critique is led by Patty Greenfield, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Nationally Certified Counselor (NCC) with more than 10 years of experience in career counseling. As the Associate Director of Career Services at the University of Pennsylvania, she works with students and professionals navigating today’s competitive job market.
You’ll receive: A 60-minute one-on-one session (in person or virtual), Detailed written feedback on your resume, One additional email review after you’ve made revisions
ACD Creative owner, Anna Diskin: a Jenkintown mom, HSA secretary, Legacy Board architect, and photographer, will also take personalized headshots to accompany your resume!
Whether you’re newly graduating, returning to work, seeking a promotion, changing careers, or simply refreshing your materials, this session will provide clear, actionable guidance to help you move forward with confidence.
Estimated value: $500
Starting bid
Time to update your family photos? This session with professional photographer is just for you! Say Cheese! This photo session by Little Hearts is good towards a shoot for up to 3 kiddos.
Retail value: $250
Starting bid
Melinda Levandoski, Jenkintown mom and Legacy Park supporter will provide personalized household help and professional organizing through her company Connect the Dots. This includes 4 hours of in person time, resources, recommendations, and donations done for you.
A $300 value!
Starting bid
Put your hands on something so special and historic! This ancient coin donated by Handheld History.
Roman Imperial Marcus Aurelius as Caesar Silver Denarius (17mm, 3.17g)
Rome Mint, 159-160 AD Obv: AVRELIVS CAES AVG PII F (Aurelius Caesar, Augusti Pii Filius - [Marcus] Aurelius Caesar, son of emperor (Augustus) [Antoninus] Pius), Head of Marcus Aurelius, bare, right.
Rev: TR POT XIIII COS II (Tribunicia Potestate Quarta Decima, Consul Secundum - Holder of tribunician power for the 14th time, consul for the second time), Minerva, helmeted, draped, brandishing javelin in right hand and holding spear in left.
Suggested Retail: $140
Starting bid
GO BIRDS! Wear your green proudly with a signed Jordan Milata Game Jersey!
Retail value: $200
Starting bid
GO BIRDS! Get your head in the game with a signed Dallas Goedert Helmet!
Retail $350
Starting bid
Come visit the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown to see Small Living Things: The Magical Art of Eric Carle, on view through May 24. The exhibition highlights the small creatures from Eric Carle’s collection with original artwork from his well-known books The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Very Quiet Cricket, The Very Busy Spider, The Very Clumsy Click Beetle, The Grouchy Ladybug, and more, as well as larger animals from the classic Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? It's fun and informative for both kids and nostalgic adults alike! See the show and then explore the illustrator's work at home with goodies from the museum shop.
This item includes:
4 guest passes to the Michener Art Museum plus a private tour with Chief Curator Laura Igoe (rto be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon time)
A sturdy Very Hungry Caterpillar tote and zippered pouch by Out of Print
The Very Hungry Caterpillar board book and plush caterpillar set
The Very Hungry Caterpillar 48-piece shaped puzzle
The Very Hungry Caterpillar coloring book and Crayons
Michener Art Museum sticker and key chain
Total value: $250
Starting bid
Four Tickets to the show of winner’s choice at Philadelphia's Quintessence Theater.
At the heart of Philadelphia’s vibrant arts scene, the Quintessence Theatre Group delivers thrilling live performances that breathe new life into the world’s greatest stories. Known for its bold, actor-driven productions of classic drama and literature, the company transforms timeless works—from Shakespeare to modern literary adaptations—into electrifying theatrical experiences for today’s audiences. Performed in the historic Sedgwick Theater, each show blends powerful language, inventive staging, and top-tier talent to create unforgettable nights of theater. (to be used with '26-'27 season)
Retail value $350
Starting bid
Custom framed (38”x39”) banner from the 1974 Centennial celebration, the picture is the original schoolhouse. Have a unique one of a kind piece of Jenkintown history!
Retail value: ($500) PRICELESS
Starting bid
If you love the original Castle at the playground then this piece by Jenkintown's own Susan Howan should be added to your collection!
Retail value: PRICELESS!
Starting bid
“RHYTHM POOL 4” by Kyle Goderwis
Kyle earned his BFA from the Art Institute of Atlanta in 2004, originally focusing on computer animation. Not long after graduating, he found himself more drawn to the freedom and creativity of fine art. While working at an art supply store, he developed a
deeper interest in painting and connected with a vibrant local art community.
During his time in Atlanta, Kyle showed his work in several fine art galleries and
participated in exhibitions across the Southeast. In 2010, he joined a group of
professional artists to continue learning and growing his fine art practice.
He relocated to Seattle in 2014, where he now creates bright, expressive abstract
paintings full of color, movement, and layered texture.
The Art Partnership is donating this print, framed and matted, with an overall size of 23.5h x 35.5w.
Starting bid
A Sea Isle staple! Get a treat while at the shore when you visit Bubba Dogs! Hat, Shirt, Gift Card.
Retail Value: $85
Starting bid
Mrs. Mack will come to your house with cookies and milk and read you a bedtime story. She will pick a book especially for your family that you can keep forever as a memory.
Starting bid
Want to see the Reds take on the Blues? Need a great view to cheer on your side? 10 priority seats at the event!
Retail value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Want to call the shots? Spend a day in charge of the school with Dr. Ortiz! Retail value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Treat your class to an hour long glow party in the art room with awesomely amazing artistic Mrs. Madeira!
Retail value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Leave a special message on the playground with 2 personalized bricks! You can choose your message and color. And while we're at it we will throw in some Legacy swag items: car magnet, tote, stickers, and youth tee!
Retail $260
Starting bid
Savor the memories of these sweet first years at JES! Bid on a bag from Miss Hennelly's Kindergarten class created in collaboration with the wonderful Mrs. Madeira! Value PRICELESS!
Starting bid
Savor the memories of these sweet first years at JES! Bid on a bag from Ms. Jutzi's Kindergarten class created in collaboration with the wonderful Mrs. Madeira! Value PRICELESS!
Starting bid
Savor the memories of these sweet first years at JES! Bid on a bag from Ms. Badora Kindergarten class created in collaboration with the wonderful Mrs. Madeira! Value PRICELESS!
Starting bid
Want to be the boss? Be in charge for a day with Mr. Roller!
Retail value: Priceless!
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