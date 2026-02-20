Goodbye Castle Silent Auction

Gearing up to enter the workforce? Professional headshots and a one on one resume work up will get you HIRED!





This 60-minute personalized resume critique is led by Patty Greenfield, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Nationally Certified Counselor (NCC) with more than 10 years of experience in career counseling. As the Associate Director of Career Services at the University of Pennsylvania, she works with students and professionals navigating today’s competitive job market.

You’ll receive: A 60-minute one-on-one session (in person or virtual), Detailed written feedback on your resume, One additional email review after you’ve made revisions



ACD Creative owner, Anna Diskin: a Jenkintown mom, HSA secretary, Legacy Board architect, and photographer, will also take personalized headshots to accompany your resume!





Whether you’re newly graduating, returning to work, seeking a promotion, changing careers, or simply refreshing your materials, this session will provide clear, actionable guidance to help you move forward with confidence.





Estimated value: $500