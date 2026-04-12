City of Kechi - Park Board

Hosted by

City of Kechi - Park Board

About this event

Goodbye Playground, Hello Summer

442 N Oliver Ave

Kechi, KS 67067, USA

Community RSVP (Free)
Pay what you can

Join us for Goodbye Playground, Hello Summer at Kechi Park!


This is a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the start of summer and say goodbye to the current playground as we prepare to build something new.


💦 Foam, water fun, bubbles, and open play
💛 A chance to share memories and celebrate what’s next


👉 Please RSVP to help us plan for attendance

Support the Playground ($10 Suggested Donation)
Pay what you can

Can’t make it—or want to support the project even more?


Your donation helps us get one step closer to Build Week and the new Kechi Community Playground.


💚 Every contribution makes a difference

Build the Playground Supporter ($25+)
Pay what you can

Help us finish strong!


This optional contribution supports the final push toward building the Kechi Community Playground.


Your support helps fund materials, equipment, and the community build effort.

Add a donation for City of Kechi - Park Board

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