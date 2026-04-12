About this event
Join us for Goodbye Playground, Hello Summer at Kechi Park!
This is a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the start of summer and say goodbye to the current playground as we prepare to build something new.
💦 Foam, water fun, bubbles, and open play
💛 A chance to share memories and celebrate what’s next
👉 Please RSVP to help us plan for attendance
Can’t make it—or want to support the project even more?
Your donation helps us get one step closer to Build Week and the new Kechi Community Playground.
💚 Every contribution makes a difference
Help us finish strong!
This optional contribution supports the final push toward building the Kechi Community Playground.
Your support helps fund materials, equipment, and the community build effort.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!