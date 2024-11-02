Goodcity Creatives' 2025 Online Scavenger Hunt

Race to the win on your own! Join us live and follow the clues to find all of the answers for your chance to win one of our great prize packages. Thank you for joining us and supporting our mission.
Race to the win on your own! Join us live and follow the clues to find all of the answers for your chance to win one of our great prize packages. Thank you for joining us and supporting our mission.
Detective Duo
$25
Race to the win with a friend! Join us live and follow the clues to find all the answers, for your chance to win one of our great prize packages. Thank you for joining us and supporting our mission.
Race to the win with a friend! Join us live and follow the clues to find all the answers, for your chance to win one of our great prize packages. Thank you for joining us and supporting our mission.
Donation Only
$10
If you can't attend, you can still help impact our programs by making a donation of any amount. Simply "buy" or select the $10.00 ticket, and if you want to give a larger donation add any additional amount you'd like to the "additional donation" or contact Faith Cornell by email. We greatly appreciate every dollar given to help with our mission!
If you can't attend, you can still help impact our programs by making a donation of any amount. Simply "buy" or select the $10.00 ticket, and if you want to give a larger donation add any additional amount you'd like to the "additional donation" or contact Faith Cornell by email. We greatly appreciate every dollar given to help with our mission!