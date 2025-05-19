Goodcity Creatives Second Chance Auction

A basket full of cozy and creative items for a much needed day off, or cozy evening in. Items in this basket were donated by the artist members of ZAAP Gallery. Gift basket includes: 1 Sketch Book 2 Adult Coloring Books Crayons, markers and a pencil case Movie candy and popcorn + a couple of other snacks Crochet your own bag kit 2 super cozy blankets A Vanilla Creme Brulee candle A face mask, a foot mask, and a lavender bath bomb A bottle of Raven's Glenn Sweet Red wine A jar of lavender and chamomile tea 3 pairs of fuzzy socks A $25 visa gift card (perfect for take out and a movie!) A $15 starbucks gift card in a cute little cup A beautiful basket!

