Goodcity Creatives Second Chance Auction

"Lydia" Head and Shoulders. Charcoal portrait by Yan Sun
$50
Starting bid
Framed 14" x 17" charcoal portrait on paper, created March 25, 2023. Internationally renowned and locally adored artist, Yan Sun skillfully rendered the contours and textures of model - Lydia's head, hair, and shoulders in this portrait created at our first annual Sweet Gestures fundraiser. Portrait is signed by the artist and will come with a photograph of the artist creating the piece.
I Need A Day Off Gift Basket ($250 Value)
$40
Starting bid
A basket full of cozy and creative items for a much needed day off, or cozy evening in. Items in this basket were donated by the artist members of ZAAP Gallery. Gift basket includes:
1 Sketch Book
2 Adult Coloring Books
Crayons, markers and a pencil case
Movie candy and popcorn + a couple of other snacks
Crochet your own bag kit
2 super cozy blankets
A Vanilla Creme Brulee candle
A face mask, a foot mask, and a lavender bath bomb
A bottle of Raven's Glenn Sweet Red wine
A jar of lavender and chamomile tea
3 pairs of fuzzy socks
A $25 visa gift card (perfect for take out and a movie!)
A $15 starbucks gift card in a cute little cup
A beautiful basket!
"Chicken On the Run." Tempera painting by youth Micaiah
$20
Starting bid
Framed painting of a chicken on the run. Tempera paint and pencil on paper, created by Zanesville Civic League Community Center summer camp participant Micaiah.
"Snowman Landscape." Digital painting print by Zyrenn
$20
Starting bid
Framed digital art print featuring a festive snowman in a snowy landscape with an icy lake. Digital illustration created by Eastside youth program participant Zyrenn. 8x10
"Champion of Youth." Mixed media collage by youth Brandon
$20
Starting bid
Framed mixed-media collage featuring a trophy & urban star motif, Created by Zanesville Civic League afterschool program participant Brandon. 9"x12" in a 10"x13" frame.
"Shooting Star" Abstract on watercolor canvas by youth Ella
$20
Starting bid
An abstract watercolor painting on paper canvas by summer program participant Ella. This interpretation of a shooting star features watercolor blooms and other techniques alongside vivid blues, reds, and golds to portray a glimpse into a fiery star.
Just Wanna Have Fun Paint Party
$55
Starting bid
This prize is a fun paint party for up to 8 guests with materials included. Winner may choose from an acrylic or watercolor project in a party space provided by Bunko Jess Galleries. *This prize must be redeemed within one year of winning.
