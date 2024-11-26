Goodcity Creatives Valentine's Shop

Love Is In the Air Valentine's Card item
Love Is In the Air Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "Love Is In the Air" Card features a fun cartoony style air balloon and lots of love. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
Sucker For You Valentine's Card item
Sucker For You Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "Sucker For You" Card features sweet colors and a candy motif. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
Be Mine Valentine's Card item
Be Mine Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "Be Miner" Card features a lovely watercolor hearts and a classic message. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
You Color My World Valentine's Card item
You Color My World Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "You Color My World" Card features bright colors and an artsy motif. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
Your Mark On My Heart Valentine's Card item
Your Mark On My Heart Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "Your Mark On My Heart" Card features traditional Valentine's colors and an inky, hand-drawn look. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
I Love You Truly Valentine's Card item
I Love You Truly Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "I Love You Truly" Card features traditional Valentine's colors and a chalky, hand-drawn look. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
Love You More Valentine's Card item
Love You More Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "I Love You More" Card features an abstract design with traditional Valentine's colors and an electric message. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
Student Designed Valentine's Card item
Student Designed Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our student-designed "Be My Valentine" Card features a colorful abstract design with a traditional Valentine's Day message. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
I Loaf You Valentine's Card item
I Loaf You Valentine's Card
$5
Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "I Loaf You" Card features a fun illustration and cheeky Valentine's Day message. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email. To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
