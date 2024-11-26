Goodcity Creatives Valentine's Shop

Support the creative programs at Goodcity Creatives with your purchase of this card. Our "Your Mark On My Heart" Card features traditional Valentine's colors and an inky, hand-drawn look. This card can be downloaded and printed for self delivery, or digitally customized and delivered via email.
To customize for electronic sharing, send an email with names to be added to [email protected]
. To add the upgrade of a printed card with candy, please add a donation of $5 or more. Thank you.
