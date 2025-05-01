Goodcity Creatives Sweet Gestures Auction

"Lydia" Head and Shoulders. Charcoal portrait by Yan Sun
$80
Starting bid
Framed 14" x 17" charcoal portrait on paper, created March 25, 2023. Internationally renowned and locally adored artist, Yan Sun skillfully recorded the contours and textures of model - Lydia's head, hair, and shoulders in this portrait from our first annual Sweet Gestures fundraiser. Portrait is signed by the artist and will come with a photograph of the artist creating the piece.
I Need A Day Off Gift Basket ($250 Value)
$65
Starting bid
A basket full of cozy and creative items for a much needed day off, or cozy evening in. Items in this basket were donated by the artist members of ZAAP Gallery. Gift basket includes:
1 Sketch Book
2 Adult Coloring Books
Crayons, markers and a pencil case
Movie candy and popcorn + a couple of other snacks
Crochet your own bag kit
2 super cozy blankets
A Vanilla Creme Brulee candle
A face mask, a foot mask, and a lavender bath bomb
A bottle of Raven's Glenn Sweet Red wine
A jar of lavender and chamomile tea
3 pairs of fuzzy socks
A $25 visa gift card (perfect for take out and a movie!)
A $15 starbucks gift card in a cute little cup
A beautiful basket!
"Chicken On the Run." Tempera painting by youth Micaiah
$20
Starting bid
Framed painting of a chicken on the run. Tempera and pencil on paper, created by Zanesville Civic League afterschool participant Micaiah.
"Snowman Landscape." Digital painting by Zyrenn
$20
Starting bid
Framed digital art print featuring a sassy snowman in a snowy landscape. Digital illustration created by Eastside youth program participant Zyrenn.
"Champion." Mixed media collage by youth Brandon
$20
Starting bid
Framed mixed-media collage featuring a trophy & urban star motif, Created by Zanesville Civic League afterschool program participant Brandon.
"Abstract Hope" Mixed media by youth Ella
$20
Starting bid
Framed mixed media piece featuring bright hopeful design on paper. Created by summer program participant Ella.
Garden of Hope Mixed Media Collage
$20
Starting bid
Cross Landscape Chalk Drawing
$20
Starting bid
Chalk drawing by Eastside youth program participant.
