Goodest's Catalog of Kindness

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Great Danes eat. A lot. This gift covers seven days of food for one Goodest dog in foster, plus the bowls they leave half-licked under the kitchen table. Simple, daily, essential.
Why this matters: A Dane eats roughly 6 to 8 cups of high-quality food per day. Most shelter food donations do not account for what a 130-pound dog actually needs.
When a Goodest dog arrives at their foster, they walk in with nothing. This gift gives them their first set of real things: collar, leash, food bowls, a blanket that smells like home before they know what home is.
Why this matters: Every Goodest dog starts in foster the day they are pulled. A welcome kit is the difference between landing somewhere and feeling like you have arrived.
Heartworm prevention, flea and tick, joint supplements, anti-anxiety meds for the dogs working through hard transitions. This gift covers one Dane's monthly maintenance, the kind of care that does not make it onto Instagram but keeps them alive.
Why this matters: Giant-breed dogs need higher doses of every preventative on the market. A Dane's monthly heartworm pill alone costs 3 to 4 times what a small dog's does.
Most beds are not built for a 130-pound dog with hip joints the size of softballs. This gift buys one giant-breed orthopedic bed, the kind a senior or post-surgical Dane can actually sink into and rest.
Why this matters: Orthopedic support is not a luxury for Danes. It is the difference between sleeping through the night and waking up sore at age four.
Goodest runs on a 100% foster model. No facility, no kennels, no overhead. This gift outfits a brand-new foster home with everything they need to take in their first Dane: giant-breed crate, orthopedic bed, slow feeder, training basics, and a Goodest welcome guide.
Why this matters: The bottleneck on saving more Danes is foster homes. Lowering the supply cost of fostering directly increases how many dogs we can take.
Every Goodest dog gets a full medical workup within 72 hours of pull. This gift covers one intake: vaccines, fecal, microchip, full physical, baseline bloodwork. The starting line for every dog we take.
Why this matters: Most pulls come from shelters where intake records are incomplete or outdated. Starting fresh is the only way to catch what is actually going on.
Spaying or neutering a giant-breed dog is not a 30-minute procedure. The anesthesia load, surgical time, and recovery monitoring are all longer. This gift covers one Dane's surgery start to finish.
Why this matters: Most shelter contracts for spay/neuter top out around $250. For a Dane, we pay our specialist vet roughly three times that. Skipping surgery is not an option, so we eat the cost.
Bloat, GI obstruction, sudden lameness, the late-night calls that decide whether a dog makes it to tomorrow. This gift covers one ER trip, including the exam, the imaging, and the call we get to make because we can afford to make it.
Why this matters: Complex medical Danes are the dogs shelters euthanize first because no one wants to absorb the ER cost. We say yes when other rescues cannot.
Bloat (GDV) is a giant-breed killer. It moves in hours. This gift covers one emergency surgery, the kind that gives a Dane their second life. We have used these surgeries to save Danes other rescues could not take on.
Why this matters: Roughly 1 in 4 Great Danes will experience bloat. Without surgical intervention, mortality is over 80%. With it, survival climbs above 90%.
Some Danes come to Goodest with a few months left. We do not turn them away. This gift covers palliative meds, comfort care, and the small dignities (a heated bed, soft food, a foster who will be there) that let a senior leave on their own terms.
Why this matters: Senior Danes are often the first to be euthanized in shelter systems. Hospice fostering is one of the most underfunded corners of rescue, and one of the most meaningful.
This gift covers the full first-month cost of one Goodest Dane: transport, intake medical, food, supplies, and foster placement support. The whole arc from shelter list to home.
Why this matters: A standard adoption fee covers about 30% of what it actually costs us to move a dog through our system. This gift closes the gap for one Dane in full.
Some Danes cannot be adopted out, whether for medical reasons, behavioral history, or the kind of complexity that means only their foster can hold them. This gift sponsors one year of care for a Goodest Forever Foster Dane: food, meds, vet visits, the full ride.
Why this matters: Forever Foster placements are the model for the dogs no traditional rescue keeps. We use sponsorships to extend life for dogs other systems would not house.
TPLO surgeries, hip repairs, the giant-breed orthopedic work that means a Dane keeps walking. This gift funds one full surgery start to finish, the kind of cost that ends most dogs' chances at a home before anyone even meets them.
Why this matters: Orthopedic surgery is one of the most common reasons a Dane is surrendered or euthanized in shelter systems. The cost terrifies people. We do the math anyway, and we say yes.
When we spay or neuter a Goodest Dane, we do not stop there. We add a gastropexy, the preventive stomach tack that drops bloat mortality from over 80% to near zero. One surgery, two saves. This gift covers the full combo for one Dane.
Why this matters: Bloat (GDV) kills 1 in 4 Great Danes. Gastropexy at the time of spay/neuter is the single most effective preventive measure we can take. Most shelters cannot afford to do it. We can, because of gifts like this.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!