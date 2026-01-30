Goodwill Industries - Knoxville Inc

Hosted by

Goodwill Industries - Knoxville Inc

About this event

Goodwill Achievement Awards Breakfast

9133 Hunter Valley Ln

Knoxville, TN 37922

Ticket to Breakfast
$15

Enjoy breakfast and our program celebrating some amazing individuals who embodied the spirit of Goodwill in 2025 and learn more about how Goodwill impacted our community in 2025!

Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Reserved Seating for 5, Business Name/logo on table sign, thank you on Sponsor Table Card

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One table of 8 tickets. Mention on all printed materials throughout event, social media mentions as a "Presenting Sponsor", website mentions as "Presenting Sponsor", inclusion in PSA. Business Logo on Awards, Business logo on Tables, Social Media Mentions, Thank you on table card

Add a donation for Goodwill Industries - Knoxville Inc

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