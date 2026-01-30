Goodwill Achievement Awards Breakfast

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About this event
Knoxville, TN 37922
Enjoy breakfast and our program celebrating some amazing individuals who embodied the spirit of Goodwill in 2025 and learn more about how Goodwill impacted our community in 2025!
Reserved Seating for 5, Business Name/logo on table sign, thank you on Sponsor Table Card
One table of 8 tickets. Mention on all printed materials throughout event, social media mentions as a "Presenting Sponsor", website mentions as "Presenting Sponsor", inclusion in PSA. Business Logo on Awards, Business logo on Tables, Social Media Mentions, Thank you on table card
$
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