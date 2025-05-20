Goodwill Industries - Knoxville Inc

Goodwill Industries - Knoxville Inc

Goodwill Golf Classic

700 Turnberry Cir

Lenoir City, TN 37772, USA

Team of 4
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your team of 4 golfers to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos.

Single Player
$200

Entry for one player to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos.

Hole Sponsor
$250

You company name/logo will appear on a sign at one of the 18 holes.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Your company will receive recognition on the longest hole.

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

As a corporate sponsor, you can bring one team of four golfers to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear on 2 tees.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

As a beverage cart sponsor, you can bring one team of four golfers to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear on beverage cart and event signage.

Par Sponsor
$2,000

As a par sponsor, you can bring a team of four to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear in all media, marketing and promo materials.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

As the title sponsor, you can bring two teams (4 golfers per team) to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear in all media, marketing and promo materials. Display table for your company's use at the event.

Mulligan
$25
  • One Mulligan
  • One Throw
  • One Hit from a Red Tee
Add a donation for Goodwill Industries - Knoxville Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!