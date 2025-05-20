Goodwill Golf Classic

Hosted by
Bring your team of 4 golfers to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos.
Entry for one player to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos.
You company name/logo will appear on a sign at one of the 18 holes.
Your company will receive recognition on the longest hole.
As a corporate sponsor, you can bring one team of four golfers to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear on 2 tees.
As a beverage cart sponsor, you can bring one team of four golfers to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear on beverage cart and event signage.
As a par sponsor, you can bring a team of four to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear in all media, marketing and promo materials.
As the title sponsor, you can bring two teams (4 golfers per team) to play 18 holes at Avalon and join Coach Vitello for photos. Your company name/logo will appear in all media, marketing and promo materials. Display table for your company's use at the event.
$
