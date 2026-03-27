Goolsbypalooza Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at approximately $1,000, this framed display includes a Taylor Swift Hand-Signed CD Album Insert, as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.
The signature has been authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication), and it includes their tamper-proof sticker and/or a paper certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at over $400!
Bring the bounce to your next party! 🎉 Thanks to Mr. Shenkberger’s company, The Bounce World, one lucky winner will score a 1-day bounce house or castle rental—perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just an epic weekend of fun. Your rental includes delivery and setup, so all you have to do is enjoy the smiles (and the bouncing)!
Date subject to availability. Reservation must be made at least one week in advance.
Starting bid
Valued at over $690!
Start your engines! 🏁 Experience the thrill of the South Point 400 with four weekend terrace tickets at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 3–4, 2026.
Enjoy incredible views of the action as NASCAR’s best battle it out on the track, all from the comfort of terrace seating—perfect for catching every turn, pass, and photo finish. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or looking for an unforgettable weekend of excitement, this is your chance to be part of the adrenaline-packed atmosphere live!
Starting bid
Valued at over $120!
Strike a chord and learn something new! 🎶 With this set of three 30-minute ukulele lessons from Ms. J., our talented Music Teacher, your child will build skills, confidence, and have a great time making music. Perfect for beginners or budding musicians ready to try something new! Student does not need to have their own ukulele.
Lessons will be scheduled after school on Tuesdays or Thursdays—so bidders should be available on those days.
Starting bid
Skip the hassle and park like a VIP! 🚗✨
Enjoy a reserved parking spot conveniently located in the back next to the stairs—making drop-offs, pick-ups, and events a breeze.
*This exclusive spot is yours from April 13th through next year’s Goolsbypalooza, giving you a full year of easy, stress-free parking!
Starting bid
Step into leadership as Principal for a Day! 🎓✨ This one-of-a-kind experience puts your child in charge with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run the school.
Their executive itinerary includes carrying the official master keys while conducting a building check, collaborating with administration to design the next House Challenge, and giving “final approval” on potential new mural designs that could shape the school for years to come.
They’ll even step into the role of evaluator—visiting classrooms, observing teachers, and seeing learning from a whole new perspective!
The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists/Admin in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!
*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time. Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.
Starting bid
Step into action as Vice Principal for a Day! 📣🎯 This behind-the-scenes leadership experience puts your child right in the middle of the school’s daily operations—with a little extra authority and a lot of fun!
They’ll take command with an official school walkie-talkie, using their very own VP call sign to communicate across campus and coordinate with the front office. They’ll join the Principal for a “Secret Service” style security check—testing locks, checking the perimeter, and even helping oversee a fire drill.
With clipboard in hand, they’ll conduct classroom observations to see LEAD expectations in action, help manage House Challenge points to keep competition fair (and fierce!), and even have a voice in reviewing mural designs that reflect school spirit.
The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists/Admin in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!
*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time. Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.
Starting bid
Get ready to run the gym! 🏃♂️🏀
This one-of-a-kind experience lets your child be PE Teacher for a Day with Mr. Shenk! They’ll kick things off with a special morning announcement, then help lead PE classes featuring their favorite games. They’ll even choose the music for class and get to twin with Mr. Shenk (VGK or Goolsby gear encouraged!).
The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists/Admin in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!
*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time. Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.
Starting bid
Calling all book lovers! 📚✨
Welcome to your library experience, where you get to be the "boss" of all things bookish as the Library Teacher for a Day! You will start your day getting an exclusive library t-shirt! Then, you can expect to dive in by reading to classes, teaching a lesson, checking books in and out, helping to keep our shelves organized by reshelving books.
What book would you like to pick out to read to everyone when you are the librarian?
The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists/Admin in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!
*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time. Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.
Starting bid
Step into the lab as the Assistant STEM Specialist for a Day! 🔬🐢
You’ll get exclusive "backstage" access to feed and hold our favorite shelled scientist, Shelly the Russian Tortoise. When you aren't busy hanging out with Shelly, you’ll be the right-hand expert assisting Mrs. Mueller with all the hands-on experiments of the day. It’s going to be a fun day of discovery, animals, and engineering!
The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists/Admin in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!
*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time. Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.
Starting bid
Take center stage as the Music Specialist for a Day! 🎶⭐
Your child will help lead the rhythm of the classroom by assisting with activities, passing out and collecting instruments, and helping keep the music flowing.
They’ll even get to choose a fun activity for each class—and if they love to sing, this is their moment to shine by teaching a song to their peers!
It’s a day full of music, creativity, and confidence that any budding performer won’t want to miss!
The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!
*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time. Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.
Starting bid
Get ready to create as the Art Specialist for a Day! 🎨✨ If you love getting a little messy and a lot creative, this is the perfect experience! You’ll spend the morning in the art room helping teach a lesson, guiding fellow students, passing out materials, and diving into hands-on projects (yes—there will be painting!). You’ll even help refresh and beautify the artwork displayed in the hallways, leaving your creative mark around the school. As a special bonus, you’ll receive a custom, one-of-a-kind Art Assistant apron to keep—perfect for all your future masterpieces at home! The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists/Admin in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!
*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time.
Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.
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