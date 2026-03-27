Goolsbypalooza Silent Auction

Take center stage as the Music Specialist for a Day! 🎶⭐





Your child will help lead the rhythm of the classroom by assisting with activities, passing out and collecting instruments, and helping keep the music flowing.





They’ll even get to choose a fun activity for each class—and if they love to sing, this is their moment to shine by teaching a song to their peers!





It’s a day full of music, creativity, and confidence that any budding performer won’t want to miss!





The VIP treatment continues with a special lunch alongside all the Specialists in the Teacher's Lounge for a day they will never forget!





*Students return to class after eating lunch provided by the PLT. All Admin/Specialists for a Day will take place at the same time. Proposed date is Friday April 24th and additional details will be provided to the winner prior to the event date.