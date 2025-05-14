Ymi Cultural Center Inc

Ymi Cultural Center Inc

Goombay Registration for Vendors & Tables

80 Court Plaza

Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Non-Profit/Community Org/ Business Not Selling Anything
$250

This option is for vendors who only need a table over the three days who are NOT selling any items. Giveaways are encouraged, but are not necessary.

Merchandise Vendors
$750

This option is for vendors who are NOT selling food. Examples of vendors who fall in this category include those selling clothing, art, books, greek paraphernalia, body oils, soaps, and fragrance products.

Food Tent that does NOT include Cooking On-Site
$900

This option is for those who might be selling food items that are packaged and do NOT require on-site cooking. Because of licensing there is a $150 cleaning and waste fee attached to this option. Examples of this option might be packaged food options

Food Tent that includes Cooking On-Site
$1,050

This option is for those who are selling food that they will be cooking on site. Other rules related to sanitation will apply. The fee includes $150 cleaning fee because of sanitation.

Food Truck
$1,200

This option is for those who have a mobile cooking space, better known as a food truck who will be vending from their trucks. This option includes $150 cleaning fee because of sanitation.

Power Ad On
$100

Should you need power, please add this to your cart!

Additional 10x10 Space
$650

Do you need additional spaces for your vending. Choose up to 2 additional for $650 after paying for your space. If you are a non-profit ($250 price point) please do not use this form.

Additional 10 x 10 - Non-Profit Category
$200

need space to spread out, consider adding an additional space or spaces up to 1 additional space. A limited number of these spaces exist.

