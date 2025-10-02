Goose Creek Island Alumni's Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
“Membership is a way to honor our roots and stay in touch with home. Your dues help preserve Goose Creek Island traditions by supporting the upkeep and care of our community center.”
Valid until May 19, 2027
“Membership is a way to honor our roots and stay in touch with home. Your dues help preserve Goose Creek Island traditions by supporting the upkeep and care of our community center.”
Valid until May 19, 2027
“Membership is a way to honor our roots and stay in touch with home. Your dues help preserve Goose Creek Island traditions by supporting the upkeep and care of our community center.”
Valid until May 19, 2027
“Membership is a way to honor our roots and stay in touch with home. Your dues help preserve Goose Creek Island traditions by supporting the upkeep and care of our community center.”
Valid until May 19, 2027
“Membership is a way to honor our roots and stay in touch with home. Your dues help preserve Goose Creek Island traditions by supporting the upkeep and care of our community center.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!