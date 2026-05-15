Gopio-ct - Global Organization Of People Of Indian Origin-ct Chapter

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Gopio-ct - Global Organization Of People Of Indian Origin-ct Chapter

About this event

GOPIO - CT 20th Anniversary Banquet

2748 Boston Post Rd Suite B

Darien, CT 06820, USA

Non-Member Ticket
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Non-Member (Couple) Ticket
$330

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Life-Member Ticket
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Table of 10 tickets
$1,500

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

10 free tickets to the dinner PLUS Free Full Page Ad

Recognition on the stage

Standing Banner placement option


Gold Sponsor
$2,500

5 free tickets to the dinner PLUS Free Full Page Ad

Recognition on the stage

Standing Banner placement option

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Free Half Page Ad

2 free tickets to the dinner

Add a donation for Gopio-ct - Global Organization Of People Of Indian Origin-ct Chapter

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