Greater Gordon Heights Civic Assn Inc

Hosted by

Greater Gordon Heights Civic Assn Inc

About this event

Gordon Heights Day 2026 Vendor Payments

Granny Road Park 617 Granny Rd

Medford, NY 11763, USA

Merchandise Table
$50

Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities.

*No Refunds after payment has been received.

Food Table
$75

Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS & WATER IS NOT SUPPLIED

*No Refunds after payment has been received.

Food Truck
$125

Only vendor space is provided. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS, WATER, etc. IS NOT SUPPLIED

*No Refunds after payment has been received.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!