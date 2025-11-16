Winter Park Crew

Offered by

Winter Park Crew

About this shop

Winter Park Crew - Gore Tex Jacket Shop

XSmall - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
XSmall - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
XSmall - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket
$295

The heritage of the Boathouse brand began in 1976, through the revolutionary design of the iconic Stevenson jacket. The innovative silhouette was introduced for use during the Montreal Olympic Games and features a technically designed gusset, allowing for full arm rotation. The signature detail of the Stevenson rests in its extended tuck tail which provides warmth and protection. Since that time, the Boathouse brand has served the dedicated athlete, providing comfort and protection through their pursuit of greatness.

  • Waterproof/Windproof
  • Seam Sealed
  • Light Weight
  • Orbital Shoulder Gusset™ for superior movement
  • Lined in Micro-Mesh for moisture-wicking 
  • Open cape for ventilation 
  • Drawcord bottom opening with cord lock for easy fit adjustment
  • Extended tail to sit on for warmth 
  • Side zippered back pocket for storage out of the way when in the catch position
  • Classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering
  • Rollaway hood with storm flap
  • Velcro elastic cuff closures
  • Embroidered BOATHOUSE logo on lower left arm
  • Embroidered GORE-TEX® logo on lower right arm
Small - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
Small - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
Small - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket
$295

The heritage of the Boathouse brand began in 1976, through the revolutionary design of the iconic Stevenson jacket. The innovative silhouette was introduced for use during the Montreal Olympic Games and features a technically designed gusset, allowing for full arm rotation. The signature detail of the Stevenson rests in its extended tuck tail which provides warmth and protection. Since that time, the Boathouse brand has served the dedicated athlete, providing comfort and protection through their pursuit of greatness.

  • Waterproof/Windproof
  • Seam Sealed
  • Light Weight
  • Orbital Shoulder Gusset™ for superior movement
  • Lined in Micro-Mesh for moisture-wicking 
  • Open cape for ventilation 
  • Drawcord bottom opening with cord lock for easy fit adjustment
  • Extended tail to sit on for warmth 
  • Side zippered back pocket for storage out of the way when in the catch position
  • Classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering
  • Rollaway hood with storm flap
  • Velcro elastic cuff closures
  • Embroidered BOATHOUSE logo on lower left arm
  • Embroidered GORE-TEX® logo on lower right arm
Medium - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
Medium - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
Medium - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket
$295

The heritage of the Boathouse brand began in 1976, through the revolutionary design of the iconic Stevenson jacket. The innovative silhouette was introduced for use during the Montreal Olympic Games and features a technically designed gusset, allowing for full arm rotation. The signature detail of the Stevenson rests in its extended tuck tail which provides warmth and protection. Since that time, the Boathouse brand has served the dedicated athlete, providing comfort and protection through their pursuit of greatness.

  • Waterproof/Windproof
  • Seam Sealed
  • Light Weight
  • Orbital Shoulder Gusset™ for superior movement
  • Lined in Micro-Mesh for moisture-wicking 
  • Open cape for ventilation 
  • Drawcord bottom opening with cord lock for easy fit adjustment
  • Extended tail to sit on for warmth 
  • Side zippered back pocket for storage out of the way when in the catch position
  • Classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering
  • Rollaway hood with storm flap
  • Velcro elastic cuff closures
  • Embroidered BOATHOUSE logo on lower left arm
  • Embroidered GORE-TEX® logo on lower right arm
Large - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
Large - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
Large - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket
$295

The heritage of the Boathouse brand began in 1976, through the revolutionary design of the iconic Stevenson jacket. The innovative silhouette was introduced for use during the Montreal Olympic Games and features a technically designed gusset, allowing for full arm rotation. The signature detail of the Stevenson rests in its extended tuck tail which provides warmth and protection. Since that time, the Boathouse brand has served the dedicated athlete, providing comfort and protection through their pursuit of greatness.

  • Waterproof/Windproof
  • Seam Sealed
  • Light Weight
  • Orbital Shoulder Gusset™ for superior movement
  • Lined in Micro-Mesh for moisture-wicking 
  • Open cape for ventilation 
  • Drawcord bottom opening with cord lock for easy fit adjustment
  • Extended tail to sit on for warmth 
  • Side zippered back pocket for storage out of the way when in the catch position
  • Classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering
  • Rollaway hood with storm flap
  • Velcro elastic cuff closures
  • Embroidered BOATHOUSE logo on lower left arm
  • Embroidered GORE-TEX® logo on lower right arm
XLarge - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
XLarge - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
XLarge - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket
$295

The heritage of the Boathouse brand began in 1976, through the revolutionary design of the iconic Stevenson jacket. The innovative silhouette was introduced for use during the Montreal Olympic Games and features a technically designed gusset, allowing for full arm rotation. The signature detail of the Stevenson rests in its extended tuck tail which provides warmth and protection. Since that time, the Boathouse brand has served the dedicated athlete, providing comfort and protection through their pursuit of greatness.

  • Waterproof/Windproof
  • Seam Sealed
  • Light Weight
  • Orbital Shoulder Gusset™ for superior movement
  • Lined in Micro-Mesh for moisture-wicking 
  • Open cape for ventilation 
  • Drawcord bottom opening with cord lock for easy fit adjustment
  • Extended tail to sit on for warmth 
  • Side zippered back pocket for storage out of the way when in the catch position
  • Classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering
  • Rollaway hood with storm flap
  • Velcro elastic cuff closures
  • Embroidered BOATHOUSE logo on lower left arm
  • Embroidered GORE-TEX® logo on lower right arm
2XLarge - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
2XLarge - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket item
2XLarge - Winter Park Crew Classic Goretex Jacket
$295

The heritage of the Boathouse brand began in 1976, through the revolutionary design of the iconic Stevenson jacket. The innovative silhouette was introduced for use during the Montreal Olympic Games and features a technically designed gusset, allowing for full arm rotation. The signature detail of the Stevenson rests in its extended tuck tail which provides warmth and protection. Since that time, the Boathouse brand has served the dedicated athlete, providing comfort and protection through their pursuit of greatness.

  • Waterproof/Windproof
  • Seam Sealed
  • Light Weight
  • Orbital Shoulder Gusset™ for superior movement
  • Lined in Micro-Mesh for moisture-wicking 
  • Open cape for ventilation 
  • Drawcord bottom opening with cord lock for easy fit adjustment
  • Extended tail to sit on for warmth 
  • Side zippered back pocket for storage out of the way when in the catch position
  • Classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering
  • Rollaway hood with storm flap
  • Velcro elastic cuff closures
  • Embroidered BOATHOUSE logo on lower left arm
  • Embroidered GORE-TEX® logo on lower right arm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!