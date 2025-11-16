Winter Park Crew - Gore Tex Jacket Shop

The heritage of the Boathouse brand began in 1976, through the revolutionary design of the iconic Stevenson jacket. The innovative silhouette was introduced for use during the Montreal Olympic Games and features a technically designed gusset, allowing for full arm rotation. The signature detail of the Stevenson rests in its extended tuck tail which provides warmth and protection. Since that time, the Boathouse brand has served the dedicated athlete, providing comfort and protection through their pursuit of greatness.

Waterproof/Windproof

Seam Sealed

Light Weight

Orbital Shoulder Gusset™ for superior movement

Lined in Micro-Mesh for moisture-wicking

Open cape for ventilation

Drawcord bottom opening with cord lock for easy fit adjustment

Extended tail to sit on for warmth

Side zippered back pocket for storage out of the way when in the catch position

Classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering

Rollaway hood with storm flap

Velcro elastic cuff closures

Embroidered BOATHOUSE logo on lower left arm

Embroidered GORE-TEX® logo on lower right arm