Gorham Fine Arts Boosters

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Gorham Fine Arts Boosters

About this event

Gorham Community Tulip Fundraiser for the Arts -- Pickup April 14th

18 Elm St

Gorham, ME 04038, USA

10 Stem, Single Color Tulip Bouquet item
10 Stem, Single Color Tulip Bouquet item
10 Stem, Single Color Tulip Bouquet item
10 Stem, Single Color Tulip Bouquet
$11

A sign of Spring, these Tulips are grown in the Eastern U.S. and come in a single-color bouquet of 10 stems. Cut-fresh to order, there will be an assortment of colors available, (first-come, first-serve) at pick-up.


These will surely warm your day and usher in a Spring mood. We are partnering with the generous support of Wilson Farm, a New England family farm founded in 1884 and Third Space Market, of Gorham, ME to source and distribute these bouquets.

Add a donation for Gorham Fine Arts Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!