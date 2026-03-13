Gorham Community Tulip Fundraiser for the Arts -- Pickup April 14th

A sign of Spring, these Tulips are grown in the Eastern U.S. and come in a single-color bouquet of 10 stems. Cut-fresh to order, there will be an assortment of colors available, (first-come, first-serve) at pick-up.





These will surely warm your day and usher in a Spring mood. We are partnering with the generous support of Wilson Farm, a New England family farm founded in 1884 and Third Space Market, of Gorham, ME to source and distribute these bouquets.