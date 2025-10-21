GoFAB Annual Sponsorship

FRIEND of GoFAB
$120

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Name in all programs. Website recognition. Social media “thank you.”


PATRON of GoFAB
$300

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes all of the above plus: Small logo in programs. Recognition at a performance. 


BENEFACTOR of GoFAB
$600

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes all of the above plus: 4 Complimentary reserved seats. Half-page program ad. 


PARTNER of GoFAB
$1,200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes all of the above plus: Logo on large banner in auditorium. Full-page program ad.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing