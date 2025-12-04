Offered by

Gorham Middle High School

About this shop

Gorham, NH Odyssey of the Mind shop

3 Name Tree Ornament item
3 Name Tree Ornament
$10

Ornament with three names and banner on the bottom.



Please add the $6 shipping item for each different address if you are unable to pick-up at GMHS.

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4 Name Ornament
$15

Ornament with 4 names and bottom banner.



Please add the $6 shipping item for each different address if you are unable to pick-up at GMHS.

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5 Name Ornament item
5 Name Ornament
$16

Ornament with 5 names and bottom banner.



Please add the $6 shipping item for each different address if you are unable to pick-up at GMHS.

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6 or 7 Name Ornament
$20

6 or 7 names and a bottom banner.



Please add the $6 shipping item for each different address if you are unable to pick-up at GMHS.

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Shipping
$6

Shipping if you are unable to pick-up at GMHS.

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