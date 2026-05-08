Georgia Odia Society Ltd

Hosted by

Georgia Odia Society Ltd

About this event

🌸☀️ 2026 GOS RAJA • PICNIC • GRADUATION • FATHER’S DAY ☀️🌸 - Early Bird Registration

1026-1124 Red Top Mountain Rd SE

Cartersville, GA 30121, USA

General Admission - 12+ years (Early Bird)
$25
Available until Jun 12

(Early Bird Ticket) Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - 12+ years
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - 5 -11 years (Early Bird)
$20
Available until Jun 12

Note - Adult tickets must be selected.


(Early Bird Ticket) Kid Ticket only, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

General Admission - 5 -11 years
$25

Note - Adult tickets must be selected.


Kid Ticket only, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Visiting Parents
$10

Note - Adult tickets must be selected.


Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

General Admission - Below 5 Years
Free

Note - Adult tickets must be selected.


Kid Ticket only, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

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