Come for the laughter & fun, top notch MTB training, the inviting NICA culture, the new trail system, the yummy food, welcoming folks, and an awesome experience!~
Price Includes lodging, meals and workshops
Coaches Camp & Leaders Summit SATURDAY ONLY
$99
If you can only come for SATURDAY join us and learn from our expert trainers and enjoy the camaraderie as you meet the team, and learn about the rolls available to be a part of this awesome crew. Includes professional workshops and all Saturday meals.
