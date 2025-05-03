Grace & Truth Beauty Co.

Offered by
About this shop
Introducing Secret Place, our flagship women's perfume—a luxurious floral experience like no other.
When you think "floral," roses might come to mind, but Secret Place takes you beyond the ordinary.
Imagine stepping into a hidden country garden overflowing with peonies and pink carnations—a sweet, serene escape just for you. It's a fragrance that whispers of your own sacred moments, a place shared only with you and God.
✨ Your secret place, bottled. ✨Top: Light Apple, Peony
Heart: Rose, Carnation, Jasmine
Base: Suede, Musk, Wood
Essential Oils: Patchouli Oil
King's Daughter -
Wrapped in the warmth of almond milk and kissed with sweet raspberry, King's Daughter is a fragrance fit for royalty—because you are. Delicate florals of iris, freesia, and tuberose bloom like a crown of grace, while soft vanilla, creamy caramel, and smooth tonka rest on a foundation of musk and ambrette. This heavenly blend is a gentle yet bold reminder that your identity is rooted not in the world, but in the heart of your Father. Walk in confidence. You are chosen. You are loved. You are His.
Scent Notes:
Top: Almond Milk, Raspberry
Heart: Iris, Freesia, Tuberose
Base: Vanilla, Tonka, Musk, Caramel
Living Water
Fresh, clean, and deeply refreshing—Living Water captures the essence of renewal in Christ. Sparkling lemon and salty marine notes awaken the senses like a cool wave of grace, while white geranium blossoms with quiet strength. Anchored by earthy sandalwood, oakmoss, and a whisper of clove, this fragrance is a reminder of the Living Water that satisfies every soul. Wear it as a fragrant declaration of the peace and purity found only in Him.
Scent Notes:
Top: Sparkling Lemon, Salty Marine Notes
Heart: White Geranium
Base: Sandalwood, Oakmoss, Clove
Rooted in Love
Deep, rich, and unwavering—Rooted in Love is a fragrance that speaks of a faith grounded in love and truth. Spiced cinnamon and golden honey invite you into a comforting warmth, while the floral fruitiness of osmanthus and the resinous glow of labdanum and amber wrap you in His presence. Earthy patchouli and soft musk blend with vanilla and tonka bean to remind you that when love is rooted in Christ, it endures, heals, and transforms. Let every note whisper the truth: you are deeply rooted in the love of the Savior.
Scent Notes:
Top: Cinnamon, Honey
Heart: Labdanum, Amber
Base: Patchouli, Vanilla, Tonka Bean
Rooted in Grace
Grace takes root in the unseen and blossoms in beauty—and Rooted in Grace captures that truth in every note. Bright hints of carrot and warm pimento berries open this fragrance with a quiet boldness, while florals like glycine, laurier rose, and Tahitian vanilla flower bloom with elegant devotion. Anchored by creamy vanilla bean and grounding sandalwood, this scent is a reminder that God’s grace isn’t surface-deep—it sustains, restores, and empowers from the inside out. Wear it as a fragrant offering of the grace you've received and now walk in.
Scent Notes:
Top: Carrot, Pimento Berries
Heart: Laurier Rose, Tahitian Vanilla Flower, Tiger Orchid
Base: Sandalwood, Vanilla Bean
Hidden Glory
There is beauty in what the world cannot see—glory tucked away in surrender, in stillness, in faith. Hidden Glory unfolds with the radiant bloom of jasmine and orchid, capturing the quiet majesty of God’s presence. Deep amber and smooth musk create a warm, sacred atmosphere, while patchouli grounds the fragrance with strength and depth. Like treasures hidden in jars of clay, this scent is a reminder that God's glory is often revealed in the most unexpected places—including you.
Scent Notes:
Top: Jasmine, Orchid
Base: Amber, Musk, Patchouli
Renewed Mind
Is a fragrance created to remind men of who they are in Christ—transformed, set apart, and made new. Opening with a fresh brightness that awakens the senses, it settles into a bold, grounded warmth that lingers with quiet strength. Every layer of this cologne speaks of renewal—of trading old ways for something greater, of walking in clarity and confidence with a mind aligned to truth. More than just a scent, it’s a daily reminder that you carry the fragrance of new life wherever you go.
Scent notes:
Pineapple, Black Currant, Bergamot, Apple, Patchouli, Oak Moss, Birch, Ambergris, Musk, Vanilla
Please add your full shipping address at the bottom of the checkout! Thank you. If your order is over $150, shipping is free so do not purchase this.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!