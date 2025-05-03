Grace & Truth Beauty Co.

Rooted in Love

Deep, rich, and unwavering—Rooted in Love is a fragrance that speaks of a faith grounded in love and truth. Spiced cinnamon and golden honey invite you into a comforting warmth, while the floral fruitiness of osmanthus and the resinous glow of labdanum and amber wrap you in His presence. Earthy patchouli and soft musk blend with vanilla and tonka bean to remind you that when love is rooted in Christ, it endures, heals, and transforms. Let every note whisper the truth: you are deeply rooted in the love of the Savior.



Scent Notes:

Top: Cinnamon, Honey

Heart: Labdanum, Amber

Base: Patchouli, Vanilla, Tonka Bean