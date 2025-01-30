Gotham Barrel Club
Gotham Rutledge Rye
Gotham Barrel Club Blue Run Rutledge Rye (Long Island)
$96
This is the FIRST barrel of rye distilled by distilling legend Jim Rutledge to ever be made as a private selection to a group. This is remaining Long Island inventory.
This is the FIRST barrel of rye distilled by distilling legend Jim Rutledge to ever be made as a private selection to a group. This is remaining Long Island inventory.
Gotham Barrel Club Blue Run Rutledge Rye (NYC)
$96
This is the FIRST barrel of rye distilled by distilling legend Jim Rutledge to ever be made as a private selection to a group. This is the remaining NYC inventory.
This is the FIRST barrel of rye distilled by distilling legend Jim Rutledge to ever be made as a private selection to a group. This is the remaining NYC inventory.
Gotham Barrel Club Russell's Reserve - NYC Inventory
$82
This is our first Russell’s barrel, coming from the 4th Floor of Tyrone Q.
This is our first Russell's barrel, coming from the 4th Floor of Tyrone Q.
