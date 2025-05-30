Gotoen Vendor Application Form

This grants the vendor to sell at WTA Cultural Center Phuntsok Dhargyeling, Warner Park, Breese Stevens, Reindahl Park, Deer Park Buddhist Center and Alliant Energy Center. There are limited spaces so apply ASAP!
Vendor for July 4th only
$100
This grants the vendor to sell at products only on July 4th.
Vendor for July 5th only
$100
This grants the vendor to sell at products only on July 5th.
Vendor for July 6th only
$100
This grants the vendor to sell at products only on July 6th.
Refundable Table rental
$100
Do you want to borrow an 8' table? $100 deposit needs to be made which will be refunded when the table is returned. You will need to make your own arrangements to pick and drop the table.
Add a donation for Wisconsin Tibetan Association Inc
$
