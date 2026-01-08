Girls on the Run Charlotte's Sneaker Soirée Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy fresh air and family fun at three local favorites! Explore the trails, farm animals, and wide-open spaces at Anne Springs Close Greenway. Get up close to eagles, owls, and hawks while learning about wildlife at Carolina Raptor Center. Stroll through beautiful gardens and discover seasonal blooms at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.
Three one-year family memberships to amazing Charlotte sites!
Perfect for weekend outings, school breaks, and making screen-free memories together. Bid now and plan your next family adventure.
Value: $390
Get ready for action-packed fun the whole family will love! Swing into friendly competition at Top Golf Charlotte Southwest (two $50 gift cards), test your skills in an exciting laser tag adventure at Mission Laser Charlotte (four games), and keep the energy going with games and activities at Sports Connection ($50 gift card).
Perfect for birthday celebrations, team outings, or a high-energy family night out. Bid now and treat your crew to unforgettable fun.
Value: $200
Cheer on the home teams with this action-packed lineup! Enjoy thrilling matches with Charlotte FC, experience the excitement of women’s pro soccer with Charlotte Ascent FC, catch America’s pastime with the Charlotte Knights, and receive a signed photo from the Charlotte Hornet's Player Brandon Miller.
Charlotte FC:
4 tickets 3/21 match
Charlotte Knights:
4 Tickets 4/11
Parking
Charlotte Ascent FC:
Audrey Coleman #18 Women's Jersey
4 tickets to any game the rest of the season (subject to availability)
Perfect for sports lovers and unforgettable family nights out.
Value: $550
Step into the excitement of professional golf with two ground tickets to the Truist Championship and take home a coveted swag bag packed with exclusive tournament merchandise you won’t find anywhere else.
This is a rare opportunity for golf fans, families, or groups of friends to experience the thrill of the tournament up close and enjoy one-of-a-kind keepsakes.
Value: $450
Get ready for a high-energy day your whole family will love! Start with outdoor thrills at Whitewater Center (2-day passes), from kayaking to zip-lining, then keep the excitement going with fun fitness and interactive activities at Activate Charlotte (2 passes for 4 players each)
A great way for families, friends, or youth teams to stay active, explore new challenges, and make lasting memories.
Value:$350
Enjoy a foursome experience at all four Mecklenburg County Public Golf Courses. This package includes one round of golf for four players (greens fees covered) at each county course.
Courses:
Dr. Charles S. Sifford
Sunset Hills
Charles T. Myers
Harry L. Jones Sr.
Perfect for a friends’ outing, client appreciation round, or a competitive weekend tee time.
Value: $400
Plan the perfect outing with this charming Charlotte experience! Browse your next great read at Park Road Books ($30), enjoy a stylish sip-and-shop experience at Frenchy’s Sip & Shop ($50), and top it all off with an TWO unforgettable performances at Blumenthal Theater.
Moulin Rouge:
2 Tickets (5/26-5/31)
Mamma Mia: 2 Tickets
2 Tickets (3/31-4/5)
Whether it’s a girls’ night, date night, or a treat-yourself evening, this package delivers culture, fun, and local flair.
Value: $450
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to an unforgettable evening in Uptown Charlotte. Enjoy a luxurious getaway at The Ritz-Carlton ($200 gift card), complete with five-star comfort and indulgent amenities. Then experience the beauty and artistry of a live performance by Charlotte Ballet (voucher for two) for the Matinee on Saturday, May 9th, or Sunday, May 10th.
Perfect for a romantic date night or an elegant girls’ evening out, this package pairs sophistication and culture for a truly memorable escape.
Value: $415
Taste your way through some of Charlotte’s favorite local spots! Start your morning with handcrafted coffee at Summit Coffee ($30), savor gourmet treats from Reid’s Fine Foods, and enjoy craft brews and great atmosphere at Olde Meck Brewery and Legion Brewing ($50 gift cards).
Perfect for foodies, date nights, or a fun outing with friends, this package serves up the best of Charlotte’s local flavor.
Value: $150
Get ready for the perfect day out! Start with a fabulous blowout at H2 Blow Dry ($100), enjoy a fresh manicure or pedicure at Aloha Nails ($35), a facial or massage from Massage Envy (60 minutes), and then head to Cabo Fish Taco ($50) for bold flavors and a fun, festive dining experience.
From polished and pampered to tacos and toasts, this experience is all about feeling confident, refreshed, and ready to celebrate. Place your bid and turn an ordinary evening into something extra special.
Value: $285
Treat yourself to a fun and flavorful outing! Start with a hands-on experience at Bloom Movement Artistry (4 class pack for adults and 4 class pack for youth), exploring movement and artistic expression, then savor a delicious meal at Duckworth's Grille & Taphouse ($25).
Perfect for families, friends, or a unique date night, this package blends creativity and great food for a memorable Charlotte experience.
Value: $150
Indulge in the perfect pairing of fine wine and fine jewelry. This package includes a bottle of Caymus, renowned for its bold, velvety Napa Valley profile—plus a $500 gift certificate to Diamonds Direct to put toward the jewelry piece of your choice (minimum purchase of $2,000).
Elevate your cellar and your sparkle in one unforgettable winning bid. Wine must be picked up locally. Diamonds Direct gift certificate is subject to store terms and conditions.
Value: $650
Enjoy a memorable evening in Charlotte with a delicious, chef-crafted meal at Burton’s Bar & Grille ($100 + swag), featuring a variety of gluten-free menu options to accommodate all guests, followed by an unforgettable live performance at Charlotte Theatre (two tickets).
This experience is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in the city’s vibrant dining and arts scene, combining flavorful cuisine, local culture, and captivating entertainment for a truly special night out!
Value: $375
Enjoy the ultimate night out with this elevated pairing. This package includes a $500 gift certificate to Bailey's Fine Jewelry toward a timeless piece of beautiful jewelry, plus a dining experience (dinner for four and whiskey tasting) at The Porter's House, one of Charlotte’s premier steakhouses.
Whether you’re celebrating something special or simply indulging, this package lets you shine and savor in style.
Gift certificates are subject to individual store and restaurant terms and conditions. Reservations recommended for The Porter's House.
Value: $950
Host an unforgettable gathering for up to 20 guests! Enjoy a guided tasting and shopping experience at Total Wine & More, then sparkle the night away with a private Erin McDermott Jewelry Party featuring beautiful, handcrafted designs.
The options are endless: a wine night, community group, supper club, birthday party, work gathering, or a fun "just because" event with friends!
Included with Erin McDermott Studio:
$50 Shopping Credit for Host
$10 Shopping credit for each member
Ideal for coaches, junior league teams, or volunteer groups looking to celebrate a season of hard work, this package is a fun way to connect, relax, and treat your team.
Value: $900
Indulge in a full day of self-care and pampering! Refresh your skin at Charlotte Skin and Laser ($500), unwind with a wellness experience at The Coterie Wellness Studio (5-Class Pack), and complete your transformation with a stylish cut or blowout at Salon 8 (6 haircuts + products).
An ideal way to relax, recharge, and feel your best, this package offers a luxurious, rejuvenating experience for anyone looking to treat themselves.
Value: $1,365
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate unwind experience. This thoughtfully curated bundle brings together wellness essentials to help you relax and recharge at Nova Wellness ($250, choose your service), a wine experience to sip and savor at Vin Master ($25), and beautiful flowers to complete the moment from Bookout Blooms ($50).
Perfect for a cozy night in, a self-care weekend, or a meaningful gift, this package invites you to slow down, pour a glass, and enjoy a little well-deserved peace.
Value: $325
Enjoy a charming getaway at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe, NC. Nestled among the vines, this unique experience blends rustic elegance with North Carolina wine country relaxation. Perfect for a romantic retreat or memorable weekend, you’ll sip locally crafted wines while surrounded by serene vineyard views (two wine tastings and one hour in their date night treehouse).
Subject to availability and vineyard booking policies. Advanced reservations required.
Value: $75
Capture your special moments with a personalized session from Rico Marcelo Photography, a Charlotte-based photographer known for his vibrant and artistic style. From family and personal portraits to creative and lifestyle shoots, Rico blends technical skill with a fun, relaxed experience to create stunning images you’ll treasure forever.
This 30-min session is ideal for anyone looking to preserve milestones, celebrate life’s moments, or enjoy a professional photography experience that’s as unique as you are!
Value: $250
Elevate your running and fitness routine with this all-in-one package! Receive a Run for Your Life gift bag filled with essential goodies (50% off shoes + Balega socks), fuel your performance with LMNT electrolytes, and unwind with a rejuvenating session at Carolina Sports Massage.
Designed for runners, athletes, or anyone looking to stay active and recover in style, this package combines training, nutrition, and self-care for a complete performance boost!
Value: $250
Elevate your running and fitness routine with this all-in-one package! Receive a Run for Your Life gift bag filled with essential goodies (50% off shoes + Balega socks), listen to Soundcore Wireless Ear Buds, and fuel your performance with LMNT electrolytes.
Designed for runners, athletes, or anyone looking to stay active and energized, this package combines training, nutrition, and motivation for a complete performance boost!
Value: $250
Boost your fitness routine and treat yourself to some well-earned recovery with this dynamic trio!
Gear up with the latest running apparel and shoes from Fleet Feet with a $50 discount, and fuel your workouts with the LMNT Influencer Bundle, packed with essential electrolytes to keep you energized and performing your best.
Then unwind and refresh with a relaxing pedicure at Myer’s Park Spa & Nail—the perfect way to soothe tired feet after miles on the road or hours in the gym.
Value $215
Take your running and fitness to the next level with this all-in-one package! Stock up on gear with discounts from ChicknLegs, a shoe discount from Charlotte Running Company, support your recovery with services from Process Physical Therapy, and stay fueled and hydrated with LMNT electrolytes.
Great for runners, athletes, or anyone committed to an active lifestyle, this package provides the tools to train, recover, and perform at your best!
Value: $315
Take your training to the next level with this all-in-one package! Gear up with essentials from Charlotte Running Company and a ChicknLegs gift for stylish and functional running apparel, recharge and relax with a wellness session at Mood House, and stay fueled during training with LMNT electrolytes.
Perfect for endurance athletes, this package supports every stage of training, from swimming and cycling to running, while keeping recovery and performance top of mind!
Value: $330
Bring calm and clarity to your daily life with this transformative package! Enjoy a professional home organization session from Neat Method ($125), where expert organizers design and implement custom systems that turn chaos into intentional, functional space — from closets and kitchens to bathrooms, laundry rooms, and more.
Then give your vehicle a fresh look with a sparkling clean at Autobell Car Wash (3 full-service washes)
A thoughtful way to simplify your home and car, save time, and enjoy a refreshed, organized lifestyle inside and out!
Value: $250
Enjoy a spa bath gift certificate ($30) along with yummy treats and cute toys from One Lucky Pup Pet Resort & Spa.
Value: $65
Elevate your wardrobe with this beautifully curated jewelry and clothing package.
Featuring a gift card to Renata Boutique ($150) and the jewelry store at Erin McDermott. Enjoy shopping with up to 20 of your friends at the Erin McDermott Studio!
The options are endless: a wine night, community group, supper club, birthday party, work gathering, or a fun "just because" event with friends!
Included with Erin McDermott Studio:
$50 Shopping Credit for Host
$10 Shopping credit for each member
We hope this will be a night to remember!
Value: $425
Get your home bar party-ready with this fun and festive “Stock the Bar” bundle! This package includes a curated assortment of premium spirits, wine, and bar essentials — perfect for entertaining guests, celebrating special occasions, or upgrading your cocktail game. Whether you’re a bourbon lover, wine enthusiast, or cocktail connoisseur, this collection has something for everyone. Cheers to good times and great company!
Elevate your bar with this highly sought-after bourbon trio featuring Blanton’s Weller Antique 107 Bourbon, E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey Buffalo Trace, and Eagle Rare. Crafted at the legendary Buffalo Trace Distillery, these premium selections are known for their smooth character, rich flavor profiles, and devoted following among bourbon enthusiasts.
Perfect for collectors, special celebrations, or anyone looking to truly “stock the bar” in style. Don’t miss your chance to take home this exceptional bourbon lineup.
Value: $550
Celebrate in style with exclusive bottles of Schramsberg Vineyards Sparkling Wine, one of Napa Valley’s most prestigious producers. Crafted using the traditional méthode champenoise, Schramsberg wines are known for their elegant bubbles, vibrant acidity, and beautifully balanced flavors.
Value: $300
Add warmth, charm, and vibrant beauty to any space with this stunning handcrafted quilt (size is 4x6). Featuring a rich blend of colorful fabrics and intricate stitching, this one-of-a-kind piece is both a cozy comfort and a work of art. Perfect for draping over a bed, sofa, or favorite reading chair, it brings personality and heart to any room. Lovingly made and full of character, this quilt is a timeless treasure you’ll enjoy for years to come. Don’t miss the chance to wrap yourself in comfort and color!
Value: $150
Elevate your space with this distinctive art bundle featuring one hand-painted canvas figure and two complementary pieces by David French. Known for expressive composition and striking visual detail, David French Originals make a statement in any home or office.
A beautiful opportunity to own original artwork and curated pieces that bring personality and sophistication to your walls. Ready for display.
Value: $200
Bring beauty, color, and inspiration into your home with an original piece from Caroline Simas Art, a Charlotte-based artist known for her joyful, nature-inspired designs and uplifting messages.
This special package offers the opportunity to own artwork that radiates warmth and positivity. Caroline’s signature style blends vibrant color palettes with meaningful words and organic elements, creating pieces that feel both personal and powerful.
Perfect for art lovers, new homeowners, or anyone looking to add a meaningful statement piece to their space, this package is more than décor—it’s inspiration you can see and feel every day.
Value: $165
Elevate your everyday look (or surprise someone special) with a one-of-a-kind creation from Kristin Hayes Jewelry. Known for timeless design and meaningful craftsmanship, Kristin Hayes creates custom pieces that tell your story—whether it’s a delicate everyday staple, a bold statement piece, or a sentimental keepsake made just for you.
Perfect for celebrating a milestone, honoring a special moment, or investing in something beautifully personal, this package offers more than jewelry—it’s a lasting treasure created just for you.
Value $250
