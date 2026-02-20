GOTR WNC Sponsorship Partners

Offered by
About the memberships
· (6) Complimentary 5K entries
· Opportunity to speak at event
· Logo on Race Bibs
· Branded Water/Hospitality Station
· Host a table/booth on race day
· Recognition in promotional materials
· Media release announcing partnership
· Provide item/offer in race bag
· Logo on 5K shirts
· Logo on program shirts
· Logo on 5K Registration Page
· Recognition in E-Newsletters
· GOTR Website Listing as partner
· Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (6 Per season)
· Benefits extended for 2 Seasons – Spring and Fall
· (4) Complimentary 5K entries
· Branded Water/Hospitality Station
· Host a table/booth on race day
· Recognition in promotional materials
· Media release announcing partnership
· Provide item/offer in race bag
· Logo on 5K shirts
· Logo on 5K Registration Page
· Recognition in E-Newsletters
· GOTR Website Listing as partner
· Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (4 Per season)
· Benefits extended for 2 Seasons – Spring and Fall
· (2) Complimentary 5K entries
· Host a table/booth on race day
· Recognition in promotional materials
· Provide item/offer in race bag
· Logo on 5K shirts
· Logo on 5K Registration Page
· Recognition in E-Newsletters
· GOTR Website Listing as partner
· Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (2 Per season)
· Benefits extended for 1 Season – Spring or Fall
· (2) Complimentary 5K entries
· Name on 5K shirts
· Name on 5K Registration Page
· Recognition in E-Newsletters
· GOTR Website Listing as partner
· Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (1 Per season)
· Benefits extended for 1 Season – Spring or Fall
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