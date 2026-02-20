Girls On The Run Of Wnc Inc

Offered by

Girls On The Run Of Wnc Inc

About the memberships

GOTR WNC Sponsorship Partners

Platinum
$5,000

·         (6) Complimentary 5K entries

·         Opportunity to speak at event

·         Logo on Race Bibs

·         Branded Water/Hospitality Station

·         Host a table/booth on race day

·         Recognition in promotional materials

·         Media release announcing partnership

·         Provide item/offer in race bag

·         Logo on 5K shirts

·         Logo on program shirts

·         Logo on 5K Registration Page

·         Recognition in E-Newsletters

·         GOTR Website Listing as partner

·         Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (6 Per season)

·         Benefits extended for 2 Seasons – Spring and Fall

Gold
$2,500

·         (4) Complimentary 5K entries

·         Branded Water/Hospitality Station

·         Host a table/booth on race day

·         Recognition in promotional materials

·         Media release announcing partnership

·         Provide item/offer in race bag

·         Logo on 5K shirts

·         Logo on 5K Registration Page

·         Recognition in E-Newsletters

·         GOTR Website Listing as partner

·         Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (4 Per season)

·         Benefits extended for 2 Seasons – Spring and Fall

Silver
$1,000

·         (2) Complimentary 5K entries

·         Host a table/booth on race day

·         Recognition in promotional materials

·         Provide item/offer in race bag

·         Logo on 5K shirts

·         Logo on 5K Registration Page

·         Recognition in E-Newsletters

·         GOTR Website Listing as partner

·         Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (2 Per season)

·         Benefits extended for 1 Season – Spring or Fall

Bronze
$500

·         (2) Complimentary 5K entries

·         Name on 5K shirts

·         Name on 5K Registration Page

·         Recognition in E-Newsletters

·         GOTR Website Listing as partner

·         Social Media GOTR Supporter Posts (1 Per season)

·         Benefits extended for 1 Season – Spring or Fall

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!