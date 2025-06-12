Gourmet at Home: The Ultimate Kitchen Essentials Bundle

Unleash your inner chef with this incredible kitchen bundle packed with premium cooking tools and gourmet treats! Whether you're meal prepping for the family or experimenting with new recipes, this set includes everything you need to make cooking at home both fun and flavorful. What's Included: Pampered Chef premium kitchen set – pans, seasonings, tools, and more (Value $100+) 10pc Porcelain Enamel Cookware Set – durable and stylish (Value $115) Versa Cooker 1.5-cup personal cooker – compact & perfect for small meals (Value $15) Bentgo Salad Container – great for healthy on-the-go lunches (Value $16.99) Trader Joe’s Gourmet Gift Bag – filled with snacks, sauces, and more (Value $58) Total Value: Over $300 Pick-Up Info: Items will be available for local pickup at: 📍 Sunday Friends 645 Wool Creek Dr, 2nd Floor Suite A, San Jose, CA 95112 Why Bid? Every dollar raised supports Sunday Friends’ mission to empower families through education, financial literacy, and community support. Your bid helps create brighter futures for low-income families in our community. Bid high, bid proud—you're making a difference!

