CNH Kiwanis

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CNH Kiwanis

About this event

Governor Steven Geraci's Team Dinner

1100 Nugget Ave

Sparks, NV 89431, USA

Pork Tenderloin Meal Ticket
$69

Baby Spinach Salad - Maytag Bleu Cheese, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Caramelized Pearl Onions, Warm Pineapple-Pancetta Vinaigrette.


Pork Tenderloin - Mustard-Rosemary Crust, Sweet Potato Gratin and caramelized apples.


Chocolate Mousse Parfait with Raspberry Sauce.

Mushroom Tortellini Meal Ticket
$69

Baby Spinach Salad - Maytag Bleu Cheese, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Caramelized Pearl Onions, Warm Pineapple-Pancetta Vinaigrette.


Mushroom Tortellini - Cheese Tortellini, Roasted Mushrooms, Vegetable Ribbons, Wild Mushroom Emulsion.


Chocolate Mousse Parfait with Raspberry Sauce.

Team Gift for the Governor
$25

The Lt. Governors will present Governor Steven and First Lady Eileen Geraci with a gift at the District Convention on stage after the Governor's farewell comments as a thank you for leading the District.

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