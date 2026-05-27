Governor Steven Geraci's Team Dinner

About this event
Baby Spinach Salad - Maytag Bleu Cheese, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Caramelized Pearl Onions, Warm Pineapple-Pancetta Vinaigrette.
Pork Tenderloin - Mustard-Rosemary Crust, Sweet Potato Gratin and caramelized apples.
Chocolate Mousse Parfait with Raspberry Sauce.
Baby Spinach Salad - Maytag Bleu Cheese, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Caramelized Pearl Onions, Warm Pineapple-Pancetta Vinaigrette.
Mushroom Tortellini - Cheese Tortellini, Roasted Mushrooms, Vegetable Ribbons, Wild Mushroom Emulsion.
Chocolate Mousse Parfait with Raspberry Sauce.
The Lt. Governors will present Governor Steven and First Lady Eileen Geraci with a gift at the District Convention on stage after the Governor's farewell comments as a thank you for leading the District.
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