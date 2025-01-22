Governors Special Permit Raffle for McNeil River Bear Viewing
1 Raffle Ticket
$25
Purchase 1 raffle ticket for $25. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
Purchase 1 raffle ticket for $25. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
6 Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 6 tickets
Purchase 6 raffle tickets for $100. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
Purchase 6 raffle tickets for $100. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
35 Raffle Tickets
$500
This includes 35 tickets
Purchase 35 raffle tickets for $500. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
Purchase 35 raffle tickets for $500. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
100 Raffle Tickets
$1,000
This includes 100 tickets
Purchase 100 raffle tickets for $1,000. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
Purchase 100 raffle tickets for $1,000. Please note that ticket purchases are non-refundable. Purchases cannot be applied to different raffle packages, all purchases are final. Please double check your purchase in checkout.
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