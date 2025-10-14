Govardhan Puja Auction SHOWCASE 2025

Hosted by
Deities of Lord Rama and Sita Devi in the Kanak Bhawan Temple in Ayodhya This temple is renowned for its three distinct pairs of Deities of the divine couple, each with its own unique history and significance.
A traditional Odisha Pattachitra painting, illustrating the poignant scene of Akrura taking Kṛṣṇa and Balarama from Vrindavan.
A charming painting in the traditional Mithila folk art style of Bihar depicting the tender bond between Lord Kṛṣṇa and Mother Yasoda.
A captivating painting, rendered in the traditional Mithila folk art style of Bihar, depicting the divine couple Kṛṣṇa and Radha, executed with natural pigments and bold black outlines.
Srila Prabhupada is seen smiling gently, radiating a profound sense of spiritual joy and compassion.
Colored pencil drawing by renowned artist Annapurna devi dasi. She uses soft color gradations to evoke mood, light, environment, and emotional tension.
“Vision of Srila Prabhupada” original artwork by respected Polish artist Anuradha devi dasi
Japa beads carved from the Siddha Bakul tree in Jagannath Puri.
When Haridāsa Ṭhākura, the great devotee and nāma-ācārya, came to Jagannātha Purī, he sat a distance from the Jagannath temple under a siddha bakul tree, which is still present in this spot to this day.
5”x2.5” & 4”x2”
Gold plated
Carved and painted in traditional Jaipuri style by artisans of Manglam Arts Jaipur
Handmade by Temple pujaris and offered to Sri Sri Radha Shyamasundara once a year on Pavitropana Ekadasi
Handmade by Temple pujaris and offered to Sri Sri Gaura Nitai once a year on Pavitropana Ekadasi
Srila Prabhupada beautifully framed picture, Lord Nrsimha acrylic photo, neem oil & powder moisturizing cow dung soap, big cow dung dried patty, and remnant flowers from the Janmastami altar
Srila Prabhupada acrylic picture, Cambodian dried jackfruit, gopi chandan, smudge incense thick stick, and big cow dung dried patty
Wooden cow painted with the demigods on it, Cambodian dried jackfruit, cow dung dhoop incense, and big cow dung patty
Beautifully framed picture of Radha and Krishna, big cow dung patty, cow dung dhoop incense, and natural palm sugar from Cambodia
Beautiful Sri Balarama picture with a gorgeous frame, basil & soap berries cow dung soap, natural palm sugar from Cambodia, and big cow dung patty
Framed print 25" x 32" by world famous artist Anapurna devi dasi
Sculpted by Adideva das
12” x 7”
Can be hung on the wall
