ISKCON of Alachua County Inc

Govardhan Puja Auction SHOWCASE 2025

17306 NW 112th Blvd, Alachua, FL 32615, USA

00 - A TREASURE item
00 - A TREASURE
$501

Starting bid

Deities of Lord Rama and Sita Devi in the Kanak Bhawan Temple in Ayodhya This temple is renowned for its three distinct pairs of Deities of the divine couple, each with its own unique history and significance.

01 - KRSNA AND BALARAMA are leaving Vrindavan - 44”x18” item
01 - KRSNA AND BALARAMA are leaving Vrindavan - 44”x18”
$250

Starting bid

A traditional Odisha Pattachitra painting, illustrating the poignant scene of Akrura taking Kṛṣṇa and Balarama from Vrindavan.

02 - KRSNA & MOTHER YASODA, MADHUBANI PAINTING - 14.5"x18.5" item
02 - KRSNA & MOTHER YASODA, MADHUBANI PAINTING - 14.5"x18.5"
$125

Starting bid

A charming painting in the traditional Mithila folk art style of Bihar depicting the tender bond between Lord Kṛṣṇa and Mother Yasoda.

03 - KRSNA AND RADHA, MADHUBANI PAINTING - 12”x16.5” item
03 - KRSNA AND RADHA, MADHUBANI PAINTING - 12”x16.5”
$108

Starting bid

A captivating painting, rendered in the traditional Mithila folk art style of Bihar, depicting the divine couple Kṛṣṇa and Radha, executed with natural pigments and bold black outlines.

04 - SRILA PRABHUPADA PHOTOGRAPH - 19”x16” item
04 - SRILA PRABHUPADA PHOTOGRAPH - 19”x16”
$150

Starting bid

Srila Prabhupada is seen smiling gently, radiating a profound sense of spiritual joy and compassion.

05 - SRIMATI RADHARANI - 17”x14” item
05 - SRIMATI RADHARANI - 17”x14”
$201

Starting bid

Colored pencil drawing by renowned artist Annapurna devi dasi. She uses soft color gradations to evoke mood, light, environment, and emotional tension.

06 - SRILA PRABHUPADA - 17”x14” item
06 - SRILA PRABHUPADA - 17”x14”
$201

Starting bid

“Vision of Srila Prabhupada” original artwork by respected Polish artist Anuradha devi dasi

07 - JAPA BEADS FROM THE SIDDHA BAKUL TREE IN JAGANNATH PURI item
07 - JAPA BEADS FROM THE SIDDHA BAKUL TREE IN JAGANNATH PURI
$501

Starting bid

Japa beads carved from the Siddha Bakul tree in Jagannath Puri.

When Haridāsa Ṭhākura, the great devotee and nāma-ācārya, came to Jagannātha Purī, he sat a distance from the Jagannath temple under a siddha bakul tree, which is still present in this spot to this day.

08 - Golden Shoes (padukas) of Sri Sri Radha Syamasundar item
08 - Golden Shoes (padukas) of Sri Sri Radha Syamasundar
$251

Starting bid

From ISKCON Alachua Temple

5”x2.5” & 4”x2”

Gold plated

09 - Hand Carved Wooden Cow 11”x9”x5” item
09 - Hand Carved Wooden Cow 11”x9”x5”
$250

Starting bid

Carved and painted in traditional Jaipuri style by artisans of Manglam Arts Jaipur

10 - PAVITRAMS - Radhe Shyam item
10 - PAVITRAMS - Radhe Shyam
$51

Starting bid

Handmade by Temple pujaris and offered to Sri Sri Radha Shyamasundara once a year on Pavitropana Ekadasi

11 - PAVITRAMS - Gaura Nitai item
11 - PAVITRAMS - Gaura Nitai
$51

Starting bid

Handmade by Temple pujaris and offered to Sri Sri Gaura Nitai once a year on Pavitropana Ekadasi

12 - SRILA PRABHUPADA GIFT BASKET item
12 - SRILA PRABHUPADA GIFT BASKET
$51

Starting bid

Srila Prabhupada beautifully framed picture, Lord Nrsimha acrylic photo, neem oil & powder moisturizing cow dung soap, big cow dung dried patty, and remnant flowers from the Janmastami altar

13 - SRILA PRABHUPADA GIFT BASKET item
13 - SRILA PRABHUPADA GIFT BASKET
$51

Starting bid

Srila Prabhupada acrylic picture, Cambodian dried jackfruit, gopi chandan, smudge incense thick stick, and big cow dung dried patty

14 - GO-MATA GIFT BASKET item
14 - GO-MATA GIFT BASKET
$51

Starting bid

Wooden cow painted with the demigods on it, Cambodian dried jackfruit, cow dung dhoop incense, and big cow dung patty 

15 - RADHA KRSNA GIFT BASKET item
15 - RADHA KRSNA GIFT BASKET
$51

Starting bid

Beautifully framed picture of Radha and Krishna, big cow dung patty, cow dung dhoop incense, and natural palm sugar from Cambodia

16 - BALARAMA GIFT BASKET item
16 - BALARAMA GIFT BASKET
$51

Starting bid

Beautiful Sri Balarama picture with a gorgeous frame, basil & soap berries cow dung soap, natural palm sugar from Cambodia, and big cow dung patty

17 - Radha Krishna and the Gopis item
17 - Radha Krishna and the Gopis
$301

Starting bid

Framed print 25" x 32" by world famous artist Anapurna devi dasi

18 - Beautiful Nrisimhadeva item
18 - Beautiful Nrisimhadeva
$301

Starting bid

Sculpted by Adideva das

12” x 7”

Can be hung on the wall

