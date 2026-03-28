Hosted by

GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION

About this event

GP BOSSE 4 FOUNDATION Silent Auction -Chateau Ste Michelle Luxury Wines (6 bottles)

Pick-up location

1800 Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458, USA

Luxury Wine Basket
$200

Starting bid

Chateau Ste Michelle Luxury Wine Basket includes 6 bottles of fantastic wines. A wine lover's dream! Value over $350 

Must be 21 years old or older to bid. 

The 6 bottles include:

1-Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay Columbia Valley 2022

1-Spring Valley Vineyard Frederick Walla Walla Valley 2018

1-Reserve Collection Erath 2022 Pinot Noor Willamette Valley 

1-Eroica 2023 Reisling

1-Rex Hill Seven Soils Chardonnay Willamette Valley Ava 2021

1-Cold Creek Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2021


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