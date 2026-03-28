GP BOSSE 4 FOUNDATION Silent Auction -Chateau Ste Michelle Luxury Wines (6 bottles)

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Starting bid
Chateau Ste Michelle Luxury Wine Basket includes 6 bottles of fantastic wines. A wine lover's dream! Value over $350
Must be 21 years old or older to bid.
The 6 bottles include:
1-Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay Columbia Valley 2022
1-Spring Valley Vineyard Frederick Walla Walla Valley 2018
1-Reserve Collection Erath 2022 Pinot Noor Willamette Valley
1-Eroica 2023 Reisling
1-Rex Hill Seven Soils Chardonnay Willamette Valley Ava 2021
1-Cold Creek Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2021
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