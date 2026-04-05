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GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION

About this event

GP BOSSE 4 FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Jackson Holliday Autographed Nike Jersey

Pick-up location

1800 Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458, USA

Autographed Jackson Holliday Orioles Jersey item
Autographed Jackson Holliday Orioles Jersey
$350

Starting bid

Step up to the plate and take home an autographed Jackson Holliday White Nike Orioles jersey. 


​Number 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Jackson has already made waves with his elite talent, work ethic, and passion for the game. 


Whether you're a dedicate collector, a baseball fan or a lifetime fan of the Orioles, this is a rare opportunity you won't want to miss. 


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!