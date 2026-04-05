GP BOSSE 4 FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Jackson Holliday Autographed Nike Jersey

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Step up to the plate and take home an autographed Jackson Holliday White Nike Orioles jersey.
Number 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Jackson has already made waves with his elite talent, work ethic, and passion for the game.
Whether you're a dedicate collector, a baseball fan or a lifetime fan of the Orioles, this is a rare opportunity you won't want to miss.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!