GP BOSSE 4 FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Zoo Basket

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Have you been wanting to visit The Palm Beach Zoo in West Palm Beach or The Lowry Zoo in Tampa? This is the perfect basket for you!
Basket includes 2 complimentary tickets (each valid for one person) to The Lowry Zoo in Tampa, 4 complimentary tickets (each valid for one person) to The Palm Beach Zoo. Basket also include tickets to the Crayola Experience in Orlando.
Total Value Over $200
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