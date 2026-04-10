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GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION

About this event

GP BOSSE 4 FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Zoo Basket

Pick-up location

1800 Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458, USA

Zoo Basket item
Zoo Basket
$50

Starting bid

Have you been wanting to visit The Palm Beach Zoo in West Palm Beach or The Lowry Zoo in Tampa? This is the perfect basket for you! 

Basket includes 2 complimentary tickets (each valid for one person) to The Lowry Zoo in Tampa, 4 complimentary tickets (each valid for one person) to The Palm Beach Zoo. Basket also include tickets to the Crayola Experience in Orlando. 


Total Value Over $200

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