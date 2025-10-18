GP Grizzly Band Membership 2026-2027

Grizzly Band Membership
$190

Valid for one year

Annual membership in the Grizzly Band for one student (or the first of multiple students in the household that will be joining)

Grizzly Band Membership - Second Sibling
$50

Valid for one year

Annual membership in the Grizzly Band for one student - ONLY select this option if one student in the household is a current member of the Grizzly Band.

Grizzly Band Membership - Third Sibling
$50

Valid for one year

Annual membership in the Grizzly Band for one student - ONLY select this option if two students in the household are a current member of the Grizzly Band.

Grizzly Band Member - Fourth Sibling
Free

Valid for one year

Annual membership in the Grizzly Band for one student - ONLY select this option if three students in the household are a current member of the Grizzly Band.

Add a donation for Glacier Peak High School Band Boosters

$

