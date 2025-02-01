GP Auto Detailing

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About this shop
Full Interior deep clean
Deep clean cup holders, vents, buttons, door panels, tight spaces etc.)
Plastic trim UV Sun protectant / subtle shine
*Leather seat conditioning / cloth seat stain extraction at an extra charge
Exterior body snow foam and hand wash
Exterior body waxing (provides shine & additional layer to protect clear coat from harmful debris such as salt and other road chemicals that may be kicked up from cars)
100% of the tip amount goes directly to your detailer(s).
Travel outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Tire & Wheel Spray Cleaning
Tire Shine
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Tire & Wheel Spray Cleaning
Tire Shine
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Tire & Wheel Spray Cleaning
Tire Shine
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Pre-spray & Rinse
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Pre-spray & Rinse
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Pre-spray & Rinse
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.
Per Seat
Bench Seat
Per Seat
Bench Seat
Heavily Dirty & Stained
3rd Row Vehicle
Full Engine Fogger
Grill, Trim and Tire
All panels receive mechanical buff wax. Removal of light paint defects for deep gloss and clarity.
All panels receive mechanical buff wax. Removal of light paint defects for deep gloss and clarity.
All panels receive mechanical buff wax. Removal of light paint defects for deep gloss and clarity.
This is a non-refundable deposit. It will be applied to your service even if you reschedule. It will be deemed forfeit if you no show for your appointment.
This is a non-refundable deposit. It will be applied to your service even if you reschedule. It will be deemed forfeit if you no show for your appointment.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!