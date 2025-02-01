Grace Prosper Housing Foundation

Offered by

Grace Prosper Housing Foundation

About this shop

GP Auto Detailing

$199 Special
$199

Full Interior deep clean

Deep clean cup holders, vents, buttons, door panels, tight spaces etc.)
Plastic trim UV Sun protectant / subtle shine 
*Leather seat conditioning / cloth seat stain extraction at an extra charge 
Exterior body snow foam and hand wash 
Exterior body waxing (provides shine & additional layer to protect clear coat from harmful debris such as salt and other road chemicals that may be kicked up from cars)

Tip Your Detailer
$5

100% of the tip amount goes directly to your detailer(s).

Travel Fee
$25

Travel outside of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Quickie Car
$100

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Tire & Wheel Spray Cleaning
Tire Shine
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Quickie Truck/SUV
$125

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Tire & Wheel Spray Cleaning
Tire Shine
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Quickie 3rd Row Vehicle
$150

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Tire & Wheel Spray Cleaning
Tire Shine
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Detail Basic - Car
$159

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Pre-spray & Rinse
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Detail Basic - SUV/TRUCK
$199

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Pre-spray & Rinse
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Detail Basic - 3rd Row Vehicle
$249

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Express Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Pre-spray & Rinse
Light Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Express Wipe Down of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

The Premium Car
$249

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

The Premium - SUV/Truck
$299

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

The Premium 3rd Row Vehicle
$349

Premium Foam Bath & Signature Hand Wash (Shine Enhancer Shampoo)
Express Wax
Spot Free Rinse
Premium Microfiber Towel Dry
Fender Well Cleaning
Tire & Wheel Cleaning
Tire Shine
Door Jam Wipe Down
Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Interior Only - Car
$149

Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Interior Only - Truck/SUV
$169

Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Interior Only - 3rd Row Vehicle
$199

Streak Free Windows
Full Vacuum Service of Floor Mats, Carpet & Seats
Plastic Weather Floor Mats Scrubbed and Cleaned
Medium Scrub and Clean of Carpet Floor Mats
Full Interior Dust & Wipe Down of Dash, Instrument Panel Cluster, Center Console & Door Panels
Cleaning of Steering Wheel
UV Protection on Dash and Sun Touched Areas
Buff All Interior Chrome, Painted, and Wooden Accents
Gentle Cleaning of All Electronic Screens
Trunk Cleaning
Car Scents
We Are Mobile! We Come To You When and Where it is Convenient For You!
We Provide Our Own Power and Water.

Heavy Pet Hair Removal
$50
Heavy Sand Removal
$45
Heavy Loose Trash & Loose Item Pick Up
$45
Vinyl Shine & UV Guard Protection
$45
Vinyl Shine & UV Guard Protection - 3rd Row Vehicle
$55
Deep Leather Cleaning & Conditioning
$15

Per Seat

Deep Leather Cleaning & Conditioning
$35

Bench Seat

Shampoo Seats
$15

Per Seat

Shampoo Seats
$35

Bench Seat

Shampoo Carpets & Mats
$50
Shampoo Carpets & Mats
$80

Heavily Dirty & Stained

Deep Headliner Cleaning
$55
Deep Headliner Cleaning
$85

3rd Row Vehicle

Odor Eliminator
$65

Full Engine Fogger

Full Engine Detail
$80
Headlight Restoration (Pair)
$65
Chrome Polishing
$45

Grill, Trim and Tire

Truck Bed Scrubbed & Cleaned
$25
Polish Paint Enhancement - Car
$275

All panels receive mechanical buff wax. Removal of light paint defects for deep gloss and clarity.

Polish Paint Enhancement - 3rd Row Vehicle
$399

All panels receive mechanical buff wax. Removal of light paint defects for deep gloss and clarity.

Polish Paint Enhancement - SUV/Truck
$325

All panels receive mechanical buff wax. Removal of light paint defects for deep gloss and clarity.

Windshield Only Exterior Glass Ceramic Coating: (1 Year)
$75
All Exterior Glass Ceramic Coating: (1 Year)
$195
3 Year Ceramic Coating - Car
$700
3 Year Ceramic Coating - Truck/SUV
$900
3 Year Ceramic Coating - 3rd Row Vehicle
$1,100
6 Year Ceramic Coating - Car
$900
6 Year Ceramic Coating - SUV/Truck
$1,100
6 Year Ceramic Coating - 3rd Row Vehicle
$1,300
9 Year Ceramic Coating - Car
$1,300
9 Year Ceramic Coating - SUV/Truck
$1,500
9 Year Ceramic Coating - 3rd Row Vehicle
$1,700
Custom Charge
$1
Detailing Deposit
$25

This is a non-refundable deposit. It will be applied to your service even if you reschedule. It will be deemed forfeit if you no show for your appointment.

Ceramic Coating Deposit
$350

This is a non-refundable deposit. It will be applied to your service even if you reschedule. It will be deemed forfeit if you no show for your appointment.

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