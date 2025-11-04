🎟️ GPAC 50/50 Holiday Raffle

Single Entry
$5

Take your shot at half the pot! Perfect for first-time supporters or anyone who just wants to join in and help our athletes.

Supporter Pack (3 tickets)
$10

Triple your chances to win while showing your love for GPAC. Every ticket helps our team get one step closer to their goals!

Team Spirit Pack (7 tickets)
$15

Go all in for the squad! This is our most popular option — more chances to win and more impact for our youth program.

Champion Pack (15 tickets)
$20

For our true GPAC champions! Maximize your chances of winning big while making the biggest difference in supporting our athletes’ travel, uniforms, and meet expenses.

Add a donation for GPAC Family INC NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!