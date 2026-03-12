Native Daughters Of The Golden West Grand Parlor

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Native Daughters Of The Golden West Grand Parlor

NDGW GPAM 2026

2323 Grand Canal Blvd

Stockton, CA 95207, USA

Grand Parlor Annual Meeting Registration Fee In Person
$50

Registration Fee for the 140th NDGW Grand Parlor Annual Meeting - IN PERSON.

Registration is available from 11 am to 3 pm on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Grand Parlor Annual Meeting Registration Fee - Zoom
$50

Registration Fee for the 140th NDGW Grand Parlor Annual Meeting - ZOOM attendees.


Silver Lady Reception Honoring PGP Christine Tripod
Free

A wonderful opportunity to pay your respects to our Silver Lady, PGP Christine Tripod. Hors d'oeuvres will be served.

No charge but reservations requested.

Monday, June 8, 2026

From 5pm - 5:45 pm

Located in the Alpine Room

NDGW Charitable Foundation Dinner ~ GP Heidi's Welcome Wagon
$35

Come celebrate with the NDGW Charitable Foundation dinner to kick off the beginning of the 140th Grand Parlor Annual Meeting

Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: 6pm - 8 pm

Located in the San Joaquin Room

Rise & Shine It's Breakfast Time
$35

Join GP Heidi & the Past Grand Presidents for the Hicks from the Sticks breakfast! Just the way to start your day!

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Doors Open: 7:15 am - 9 am

Located in the San Joaquin Room

NDGW Home Luncheon
$35

The NDGW Home Committee invites you to join them for a delicious lunch and fellowship.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 12:30 pm

Location: Delta Room 3 & 4

Grand President Heidi Dillon's Banquet
$60

You are cordially invited to GP Heidi's last hooray at the Black & White Banquet.


June 10, 2026

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Delta Rooms 3 & 4

NDGW Childrens Foundation Dinner
$35

The NDGW Childrens Foundation invites you to Turn the Page and Let the Next Story Begin.

Honoring outgoing GP Heidi Dillon and incoming GP Renee Rianda for a dinner prior to Installation of Grand Officers.

June 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Delta Room 3 & 4

No fee to attend, but reservations requested

Installation of Grand President Renee Rianda
Free

Welcome our newest Grand President Renee Rianda at the Installation of GP Renee and her Corps of Officers for the 2026 - 2027 term.

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 7 pm

Location: Delta 1 & 2


No fee to attend, but reservations requested

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!