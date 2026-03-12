NDGW GPAM 2026

Registration Fee for the 140th NDGW Grand Parlor Annual Meeting - IN PERSON.
Registration is available from 11 am to 3 pm on Monday, June 8, 2026.
Registration Fee for the 140th NDGW Grand Parlor Annual Meeting - ZOOM attendees.
A wonderful opportunity to pay your respects to our Silver Lady, PGP Christine Tripod. Hors d'oeuvres will be served.
No charge but reservations requested.
Monday, June 8, 2026
From 5pm - 5:45 pm
Located in the Alpine Room
Come celebrate with the NDGW Charitable Foundation dinner to kick off the beginning of the 140th Grand Parlor Annual Meeting
Monday, June 8, 2026
Time: 6pm - 8 pm
Located in the San Joaquin Room
Join GP Heidi & the Past Grand Presidents for the Hicks from the Sticks breakfast! Just the way to start your day!
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Doors Open: 7:15 am - 9 am
Located in the San Joaquin Room
The NDGW Home Committee invites you to join them for a delicious lunch and fellowship.
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Time: 12:30 pm
Location: Delta Room 3 & 4
You are cordially invited to GP Heidi's last hooray at the Black & White Banquet.
June 10, 2026
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Delta Rooms 3 & 4
The NDGW Childrens Foundation invites you to Turn the Page and Let the Next Story Begin.
Honoring outgoing GP Heidi Dillon and incoming GP Renee Rianda for a dinner prior to Installation of Grand Officers.
June 11, 2026
Time: 5:00 pm
Location: Delta Room 3 & 4
No fee to attend, but reservations requested
Welcome our newest Grand President Renee Rianda at the Installation of GP Renee and her Corps of Officers for the 2026 - 2027 term.
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Time: 7 pm
Location: Delta 1 & 2
No fee to attend, but reservations requested
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!