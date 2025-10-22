Greater Philadelphia Alliance Social Service Center

GPASS Raffle #1: Grand Prize

One (1) Ticket
$3

Two (2) tickets to the NY Jets VS Cleveland Browns NFL game on 11/9/2025. Visitors side, 20 rows from the field!


Metlife Stadium, Section 142 Row 20

TWO (2) Tickets BUNDLE
$5
This includes 2 tickets

This includes 2 tickets




THREE (3) Tickets BUNDLE
$7
This includes 3 tickets

This includes 3 tickets




