GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Cox Science Center Basket

Cox Science Center Basket
1 Annual Family Membership ($185 value) Up to 2 named adult cardholders and up to 6 children/grandchildren in household
1 Cox Science Center Tote
1 Stuffed Turtle
1 Notepad
1 Rocking Horse Toy
1 Turtle Sand Globe
1 Coffee Mug
Cox Science Center Basket
1 Annual Family Membership ($185 value) Up to 2 named adult cardholders and up to 6 children/grandchildren in household
1 Cox Science Center Tote
1 Stuffed Turtle
1 Notepad
1 Rocking Horse Toy
1 Turtle Sand Globe
1 Coffee Mug