GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION Silent Auction -Original Painting by Lonzetta "Mystical Mountain View"

Pick-up location

1800 Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458, USA

Original Painting-"Mystical Mountain View" item
Original Painting-"Mystical Mountain View"
$100

Starting bid

Original painting by Lonzatta, a 14 year old with SJIA. An incredible original painting titled "Mystical Mountain View," created by a talented 14-year-old artist living with SJIA, This piece isn’t just art; it’s a glimpse into the soul of a young creator who bravely expresses their journey through color and form.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!