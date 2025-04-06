GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION Silent Auction -Original Painting by Lonzetta "Mystical Mountain View"

Original painting by Lonzatta, a 14 year old with SJIA.
An incredible original painting titled "Mystical Mountain View," created by a talented 14-year-old artist living with SJIA, This piece isn’t just art; it’s a glimpse into the soul of a young creator who bravely expresses their journey through color and form.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!