GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Private lessons with Chase Minnick, PGA

auction.pickupLocation

1800 Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458, USA

Private golf lessons with Chase Minnick, PGA
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wanna improve your golf game? This is the perfect auction item for you! Two 1-hour private golf lessons with Chase Minnick, PGA. Chase has over 20 years as a PGA professional and is an instructor with the Don Law Golf Academy. Winner can choose between the Boca or Palm City locations. Value $300

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing