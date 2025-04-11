GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Signed Thundermouth by Joe Watson

A copy of Joe Watson's book Thundermouth signed by Joe Watson himself! A little about the legend Joe Watson -He played 14 seasons for the Flyers, Bruins, and Rockies -He had 38 goals and 178 assists -He won 2 Stanley Cups

A copy of Joe Watson's book Thundermouth signed by Joe Watson himself! A little about the legend Joe Watson -He played 14 seasons for the Flyers, Bruins, and Rockies -He had 38 goals and 178 assists -He won 2 Stanley Cups

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