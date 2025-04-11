GPBOSSE4FOUNDATION Silent Auction - Signed Thundermouth by Joe Watson

A copy of Joe Watson's book Thundermouth signed by Joe Watson himself!
A little about the legend Joe Watson
-He played 14 seasons for the Flyers, Bruins, and Rockies
-He had 38 goals and 178 assists
-He won 2 Stanley Cups
A copy of Joe Watson's book Thundermouth signed by Joe Watson himself!
A little about the legend Joe Watson
-He played 14 seasons for the Flyers, Bruins, and Rockies
-He had 38 goals and 178 assists
-He won 2 Stanley Cups
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