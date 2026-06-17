GPC-ONS Summer Social Pittsburgh Pirates Game

You do not need to be an ONS member but it is required that you are an oncology nurse. Actual game ticket will be provided to you closer to the date of the game. Please make sure your email address is where you would like the information to be sent. Please include your phone number also. Enjoy the baseball game with the GPC-ONS Chapter. TIcket includes buffet style meal of ballpark food & drinks served for 90 minutes. Non-refundable