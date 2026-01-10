GPC-ONS Winter Social Pittsburgh Penguins Game

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Pittsburgh, PA 15219, USA
You do not need to be an ONS member but it is required that you are an oncology nurse. Actual game ticket will be provided to you closer to the date of the game. Please make sure your email address is where you would like the information to be sent. Enjoy the hockey game with the GPC-ONS Chapter. TIcket includes a $25 food credit which can be used at any concession stand.
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